A quick breakdown of the specs

Keeping our own home safe and secure is a top priority, and the convenience of a good smart lock can't be beaten. We've been using technology around our homes for years, so finding the right tech is our bread and butter.

If you've been looking to add a smart lock to your home, chances are you've run across August. The company makes several smart lock and smart-lock-adjacent accessories for your home. Its most popular product, the August Smart Lock, comes in two flavors: the standard August Smart Lock and the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. If you're trying to decide between the two, here's what the key differences are!

August Smart Lock August Smart Lock Pro + Connect App support Yes Yes Auto-Unlock Yes Yes Auto-Lock Yes Yes DoorSense Yes Yes Works with Apple HomeKit No Yes Works with Amazon Alexa Requires August Connect Yes Works with the Google Assistant Requires August Connect Yes Works with Z-Wave Plus No Yes Remote access Requires August Connect Yes August Connect included No Yes

As you can see, it's not just the look and feel of these locks that separate them. The cheaper August Smart Lock doesn't have all the same smart home integrations as the pricier Pro model. Even if you choose to upgrade the August Smart Lock by purchasing an August Connect, you won't have access to all the platforms supported by the Pro model.

If you're interested in adding to your HomeKit-enabled or Z-Wave-based smart home setup, your best bet is going to be the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. If you're using an Amazon Echo or another Alexa-enabled device, a Google Home or other Google Assistant-enabled device, or simply want remote access to your August Smart Lock, you can save money by purchasing the August Smart Lock and August Connect.

King of functionality August Smart Lock Pro Everything you need. The August Smart Lock Pro comes with absolutely everything you need and could want in a smart lock. With support for Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa, and the inclusion of the connect makes the Smart Lock Pro easy to use how you want. Although, all of this functionality does come with a price tag that can shock the wallet. $230 at Amazon

A simple smart lock August Smart Lock Missing a few bells and whistles Using the August Smart Lock is going to save you money upfront, but its functionality is limited. It's worth noting that buying an August Connect to go along with it, is still cheaper than buying the Pro version. Regardless, It's a stylish and reliable smart lock for any home. $113 at Amazon

