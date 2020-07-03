Simple and reliable
The August Smart Lock is one of the cheaper smart locks out there that still provides value. It does lack quite a few features unless you get an August connect to go with it, and even then, it still doesn't play nicely with Apple's HomeKit.
Pros
- Cheaper
- Easy to install
- 3-month battery life
Cons
- No voice assistant support without August connect
- Doesn't support HomeKit even with the connect
The August Smart Lock Pro comes with absolutely everything you need and could want in a smart lock. With support for Google, Apple, and Amazon, and the inclusion of the connect makes the Smart Lock Pro easy to use; however, you may want. All the functionality does come with a price tag that can shock the wallet.
Pros
- Works with Alexa, Google Assitant, and Apple's HomeKit
- Has remote access
- Comes with August connect
Cons
- High cost
A quick breakdown of the specs
Keeping our own home safe and secure is a top priority, and the convenience of a good smart lock can't be beaten. We've been using technology around our homes for years, so finding the right tech is our bread and butter.
If you've been looking to add a smart lock to your home, chances are you've run across August. The company makes several smart lock and smart-lock-adjacent accessories for your home. Its most popular product, the August Smart Lock, comes in two flavors: the standard August Smart Lock and the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. If you're trying to decide between the two, here's what the key differences are!
|August Smart Lock
|August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
|App support
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-Unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-Lock
|Yes
|Yes
|DoorSense
|Yes
|Yes
|Works with Apple HomeKit
|No
|Yes
|Works with Amazon Alexa
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|Works with the Google Assistant
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|Works with Z-Wave Plus
|No
|Yes
|Remote access
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|August Connect included
|No
|Yes
As you can see, it's not just the look and feel of these locks that separate them. The cheaper August Smart Lock doesn't have all the same smart home integrations as the pricier Pro model. Even if you choose to upgrade the August Smart Lock by purchasing an August Connect, you won't have access to all the platforms supported by the Pro model.
If you're interested in adding to your HomeKit-enabled or Z-Wave-based smart home setup, your best bet is going to be the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. If you're using an Amazon Echo or another Alexa-enabled device, a Google Home or other Google Assistant-enabled device, or simply want remote access to your August Smart Lock, you can save money by purchasing the August Smart Lock and August Connect.
