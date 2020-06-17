The fast-charging Aukey 90° USB-C Charging Cables have strong aramid fibers on the inside and a braided nylon exterior, making for a durable and flexible cable. The right-angle connector lies flat against your device as it charges, making it more comfortable for you to use and less likely to incur damage.

Layered cables Aukey 90° USB-C Charging Cables: Features

When I worked at the Apple Store, I saw an incredible number of frayed charging cables. Apple cables are not the most durable, so third parties have stepped up with some durability solutions. Aukey's 90° USB-C Charging Cables are tough, with aramid fibers at the center. The next layer is aluminum alloy shielding, followed by flexible TPE insulation. The outer layer is a braided nylon jacket. All of these layers make the cable both durable and flexible.

The more you bend your charging cable, the more likely it is to start fraying. Aukey's right-angle connector lies flat against your device. This allows the cable itself to stay straight, which puts less pressure on the cable. Plus, if you're holding your device in your hand, the right angle keeps the cable out of your way so you can hold it more comfortably.

Before reviewing a charging cable, I always do some timed charging tests to make sure they will charge my devices reasonably fast, on par with Apple's. Aukey's cables surprised me by charging up my iPhone, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro faster than the Apple cables did. The USB-C to USB-C cables support 60-watt power delivery. Aukey claims they transfer data at up to 480Mbps, but I did not test that feature.

Aukey's cables surprised me by charging up my iPhone, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro faster than the Apple cables did.

Aukey's 90° USB-C Charging Cables come in four different configurations. I tested both the USB-C-to-USB-C and the USB-C-to-Lightning cables, and each of those come in both 3.3-foot (1-meter) and 6.6-foot (2-meter) sizes. I'm not sure why, but the USB-C to USB-C cables come in a two-pack, while the USB-C-to-Lightning cables are sold singly. You don't get your choice of colors. The two-packs of USB-C-to-USB-C cables include a black cable and a red cable. The USB-C-to-Lightning cable is black. Both the 3.3-foot and 6.6-foot sizes are the same colors.

The USB-C-to-Lightning cables are MFi-certified. MFI certification is a license issued by Apple, and I'd recommend using only MFi-certified Lightning cables to avoid damage to your iOS devices. Because USB-C isn't a proprietary Apple plug, Apple doesn't offer certification like MFi for USB-C-to-USB-C cables. The closest to a "seal of approval" you can get from Apple on third-party USB-C-to-USB-C cables is Apple selling them in their own stores or on their website. Apple doesn't sell Aukey cables, so take that as you will.

Surprisingly fast

Aukey 90° USB-C Charging Cables: What I like

I don't expect cables to charge my devices faster than Apple's cables do, but the Aukey cables charged my iPhone, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro, each about 50% faster than the Apple cables. I like the right-angle connector; it's aesthetically pleasing to see it laying flat against the device, out of the way, and unbent. I like the braided cable exterior; it feels much less likely to fray over time.