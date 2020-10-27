AUKEY has announced three new members of the Omnia GaN charger lineup with 65W, 90W, and 100W models now available. The new chargers are powerful yet small and feature up to four USB-A and USB-C ports for extra charging power.

All three models feature GaN technology which enables them to be smaller than traditional chargers while packing a bigger punch. The addition of foldable plugs makes these chargers the perfect travel companion as well. Once we all start traveling again, that is.