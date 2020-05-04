What you need to know
- Apple is preparing to reopen its stores after closing them to aid social distancing.
- The company is set to open its one Austrian store tomorrow.
- International stores will likely follow suit as appropriate.
Apple is set to reopen its one Austrian Apple Store tomorrow, May 5, according to a report by local site Heute and 9to5Mac.
The store in Vienna closed in the middle of March as Apple did its best to aid social distancing. Apple Stores around the globe remain closed, although those in Greater China have now been open for a while following their own period of closure.
Apple Stores in select other countries have also been reopened in recent days and weeks with specific precautions put in place to try and prevent further infection. Stores are only open for limited use and the number of people allowed in the store at any one time is also being restricted.
Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that stores in Australia would also be reopened within a couple of weeks, although we have yet to hear more concrete dates. It's also unknown when stores in other countries – including at home in the United States – will follow suit.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and more
After weeks of rumors, it's now here. And it's quick.
U.S. Senators propose COVID-19 data privacy bill
U.S. Senators have introduced a COVID-19 data privacy bill, designed to strike a balance between innovation, technology, and consumer privacy.
Gorgeous adventure game 'Neversong' is the latest to arrive on Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade has gained another game, this time with the musical adventure game "Neversong" coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
New toys for Star Wars Day 2020 announced
Star Wars Day 2020 is here, which means there are new toys to buy, including an animatronic Yoda, classic Luke Skywalker, and more.