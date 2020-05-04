Apple is set to reopen its one Austrian Apple Store tomorrow, May 5, according to a report by local site Heute and 9to5Mac.

The store in Vienna closed in the middle of March as Apple did its best to aid social distancing. Apple Stores around the globe remain closed, although those in Greater China have now been open for a while following their own period of closure.

Apple Stores in select other countries have also been reopened in recent days and weeks with specific precautions put in place to try and prevent further infection. Stores are only open for limited use and the number of people allowed in the store at any one time is also being restricted.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that stores in Australia would also be reopened within a couple of weeks, although we have yet to hear more concrete dates. It's also unknown when stores in other countries – including at home in the United States – will follow suit.