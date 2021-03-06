Author takes to Twitter after breaking iCloud with 'True' last name

What you need to know
- Author Rachel True has taken to Twitter after her iCloud was locked due to a coding error.
- It seems Apple's system mistook her last name for a coding prompt, and now she can't access the service.
Author Rachel True has taken to Twitter after her iCloud account was locked due to what seems to be a rather strange coding mishap.
It seems even the best cloud storage apps aren't infallible, as True found out in unfortunate fashion thanks to her last name:
As True notes, the issue, which has been persisting for some six months, seems to be a coding issue. As she notes elsewhere, 'true' uncapitalized is a coding term, which is why most sites choose to automatically capitalize words or names to stop their systems from mistaking names like 'True' for coding prompts.
Unfortunately, that didn't seem to happen in this case, and True is now met with the following error message from Apple when using iCloud:
iCloud has stopped responding. An error has prevented this application from working properly. Help Apple improve its products by sending us diagnostic and usage information about iCloud.
According to True, numerous hours on the phone with Apple has not brought a fix to the problem, despite the fact she's still paying for iCloud:
3+ hours on phone today w/ customer service + the 2+ hours yesterday + the countless other times I spent 2+ hours on phone... make this my new part time unpaid job @AppleSupport Make that 4+ hours on phone today & the fun part is they won't stop charging me for the icloud storage I can't access...
One commenter in jest joked that the fastest solution for True would be to marry and take her spouse's name, but that "Mr/Mrs 'Null'" was not recommended.
It seems Apple is trying to work on a fix for the issue, but True despaired that the problem has been ongoing since September, and that it was her, rather than Apple's own team, that suggested the error was possibly related to her last name.
Apple has just discontinued nearly every iMac Pro
Apple has tweaked the iMac Pro listing on its website to state that it is for sale "While supplies last", with only one configuration available. Apple is rumored to be releasing a new mini-LED iMac Pro this year.
Review: Bravely Default 2 sticks to the franchise's classic JRPG formula
Bravely Default 2 brings the JRPG series to the Switch but offers familiar story beats and mechanics for fans of the old school JRPG series. If you're up for a challenge and don't mind the grind, it will deliver plenty of charm and room for experimentation.
Review: Carry all essentials and more with Monos Metro Backpack
It doesn't matter if you're skipping town or packing for your morning commute, the Monos Metro Backpack enables you to carry all of your essentials and more.
Get a wireless charger for hassle-free charging
Want to try out or love the idea of Qi-charging? These are our favorite wireless chargers for iPhone!