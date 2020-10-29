Popular Twitter app Aviary has received yet another update, this time adding a feature that will come in super handy when the Mac version of the app ships – whenever macOS Big Sur launches. With the latest version installed users can take advantage of iCloud-based timeline syncing. Saved tweets and drafts will also sync, too.

The addition of timeline syncing is pretty great because it makes sure people will be in the same place in their timelines regardless of the device they're using.

The new release is just the latest in a very regular line of updates with a new one arriving daily. This is a pretty big one as well, with a ton of bug fixes included to make the app run as smoothly as possible.

As for the new stuff, here's what you can look forward to.

Added iCloud feed timeline sync

Saved tweets and drafts are also now synced across via iCloud

Added iCloud sync toggles in the settings section

The feed timeline is now limited to displaying up to 200 tweets

Aviary is now available for download from the App Store across iPhone and iPad. A Mac version is also coming once Apple launches macOS Big Sur.

Aviary is a beautiful Twitter client built with iOS design guidelines in mind. It's simple enough to pick up and use immediately, and powerful enough to tweak it just the way you want. The delightful interface is coupled with extensive features that feel the part on your device, whilst elevating your Twitter experience.