Niantic and the entire Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team are pumping out yet another event Brilliant Event for the game, and it's split into two weeks once again!

When is the Back to Hogwarts Brilliant Event

The Back to Hogwarts Brilliant Event is split into two different weeks — much like the previous Potter's Calamity event — and will take a week off in between.

Week 1: Runs from August 13, 2019 (11 A.M. PT/2 P.M. ET) - August 20, 2019 (11 A.M. PT/2 P.M. ET)

Week 2: Runs from August 27, 2019 11 A.M. PT/2 P.M. ET) - September 3, 2019 (11 A.M. PT/2 P.M. ET)

New Foundables

As always, the Brilliant Event will allow players to find new Brilliant Foundables, which can be found via Traces, Wizarding Challenges, and completing event tasks!

Much like the last two-part event, the during the first week of the event, you'll only be able to find Foundables from that first event week, but during the second week, it will be possible for players to find both Foundables from the second week and first week of the event.

Restricted Books

As always, by completing event tasks players can earn Restricted Books which are necessary to learn certain skills from your profession skill trees. If this event is like the rest of them (which we assume it is) then there should be 15 Restricted Books per week available for the taking!

Are you excited for the Back to Hogwarts event?

Let us know in the comments down below.

