As the new semester begins, its time to break out the backpacks, pencils, and pop-culture themed lunch boxes. We know it can sometimes be difficult to navigate the world of online shopping, so iMore is here to help. We're constantly scouring the internet, testing products, and figuring out our absolute favorite Apple and related products so you can find the perfect gift for the student in your life as they head back to school.

These days, students can't get by without a smartphone and the iPhone X is the absolute best iPhone you can buy. It's sleek. It's slim. It's got an edge-to-edge display. It also uses the latest and greatest biometric security with Face ID. The True Depth camera will help the student in your life capture campus life perfectly. While you're at it, why not get them the perfect case to protect their new prized possession? Apple's Leather Folios are eye-catching!

If your college kid is moving into the dorms, the best gift you can get them is the gift of friendship in the form of Apple TV. The entire floor will be hanging out in their room all semester long watching TV. Your student will be everyone's favorite coed.

The name says it all. The third (technically fourth) generation Apple Watch comes with optional LTE connectivity so you can leave your iPhone behind and still enjoy the things you love about Apple Watch. Your college-bound student can make calls, send texts, and even stream Apple Music right from their wrist.

It's not the lightest MacBook Apple sells anymore, but starting at $999, it's a solid option. It doesn't have a Retina display, but it does have USB ports. It's the least expensive in the Mac lineup (it's the same price as the iPhone X!) and the most versatile gift for any occasion.

The 128GB Wi-Fi-only 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the perfect iPad for any student. It's big enough to act as a computer but small enough to take with you from class to class. Students can use it to write papers, build a class presentation, edit films, keep track of schedules, and binge watch the latest TV shows on Netflix. The iPad Pro makes everything possible.

Apple's AirPods are unique in that they instantly connect to your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more thanks to the W1 chip inside. You can also trigger Siri for a little help with your listening activities and use touch-based gestures to control playback. If the student in your life doesn't like in-ear headphones, try Beats Solo3 for on-ear style or Beats Studio3 for over-the-ear listening.

Whether living the dorm life or shacking up with roommates off campus, any college kid would love smart bulbs they can turn on and off with just a word. With Philips Hue, you can tell Siri you want study lighting or set up a geofence to turn the lights off when you leave. Schedule the lights to wake you up in the morning and you might not miss your early class.

An Apple Music subscription is the gift that keeps on giving. With a subscription, you have access to thousands of albums across all genres of music and can download and listen to tunes offline if you're saving your data. There's a free 3-month trial, and after that, it's just $9.99 a month per person or $15.99 for the whole family!

If the student in your life is a music fan, nothing beats the beautiful sound of HomePod. They can have a dance party every night, and with any HomeKit connected devices, Siri can set the lights, lock the doors, and control playback on Apple TV. It fills any room with amazing depth and sound without taking up too much space on the countertop. It's the perfect gift for anyone that has a subscription to Apple Music. Now that AirPlay 2 is available, you might just want to get two!

Make it through the night and into the next morning with Apple's Smart Battery Case. Thanks to its unique integration, it packs more charging power into less bulk than any other case, and that's invaluable when students are bearing down for an all-night study session in the library (or the nearby frat house).

Fermata Headphone Charging Stand Nothing says "smart" like a fancy stand for your headphones. Your college kid will be able to show off their awesome wireless headphones by charging them on this sleek stand, making music the centerpiece of their dorm room. $80 Buy Now

Twelve South Forté Twelve South's Forté offers a sleek design and top-notch quality for displaying and charging your Apple Watch: The metal and leather coiled stand lets you display your watch and band while charging it, and even offers a pad for resting your iPhone upon. $60 Buy Now

Tile Sport If the student in your life tends to lose their keys, wallet, hat ... mind ... all of the time, they need a Tile thing finder. This little ditty can be attached to just about anything and pairs with your iPhone so when you lose it, your iPhone can help you find it. It also works in the reverse. If you can't find your iPhone, you can press a button on the Tile and it'll send a signal to make your iPhone beep until you find it. The sport model is great for tossing into the bottom of a backpack, but there are different models and even decorative skins. $26 Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Bose makes a darn fine set of headphones. It's not just about the audio, which is impeccable, I might say. It's also about the comfort and these noise-canceling puppies are the most comfortable on the market right now. The second-generation model lets you adjust the amount of noise you want to be canceled without needing to use the app. It's a fantastic gift for music-loving students that want to block out unwanted noise, but also want the option of letting some sound in. $349 Buy Now