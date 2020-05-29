Backblaze has long been my favorite cloud-based backup service. It's inexpensive and easy to use, offers simple off-site backup of your business and personal data, and easy access to that data at the moment you need it.

For personal use, Backblaze offers a simple app you install on your Mac or PC that is a one-and-done backup solution. Install it and it backs up your data. Simple. With nothing else for you to think about, other than the occasional app upgrade.

For server backups, hosting files, or cloud-based application storage, Backblaze offers a service called B2. B2 works like Amazon S3, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, but at a storage cost that is about one quarter the price of any of its competitors.

The problem with B2 storage has been that, while it's excellent and inexpensive, there haven't been a lot of applications that allowed you to natively connect to B2 storage. Enter Backblaze's S3 compatible APIs.

Backblaze's S3 compatible APIs allow you to use your Backblaze B2 credentials and B2 storage buckets to authenticate using any application or service designed to connect to Amazon S3 storage.

(I know, I know, lots of S3, B2, yadda, yadda, yadda, here. No worries, S3 and B2 are marketing names that refer to nothing more than storage on a server somewhere in the cloud that you can use to save files to. So, just like any other server, only not sitting in your physical location.)

Simple Setup