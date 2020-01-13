When Apple announced iOS 13, it unveiled some new privacy features designed to limit or block data collection. From shutting the door on inferring location through WiFi or Bluetooth, to Sign In With Apple, the company continues to make data collection harder for the advertising industry.

One of the features is having a huge impact on the amount of location data advertisers are receiving. Since iOS 13 launched in September, iPhone users now receive regular reminders when an app is tracking their location. The reminder gives users the ability to set location tracking to "Always", "Only While Using the App", or "Never". According to DigiDay, that feature is already cutting the amount of location data flowing from users to advertisers.

According to Location Services, a location-verfication business, seven out of ten iPhone users downloaded iOS 13 in the first six weeks after launch, and that eighty-percent of those turned off all background location tracking. "People have decided to stop their phones' sharing location data at a universal level," said Jason Smith, chief business officer at Location Sciences.