What you need to know
- Nomad has launched its newest wireless charger.
- The Base Station Stand is an update on the Wireless Stand from last year.
- It can charge your phone wirelessly in any orientation, as well as AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Nomad has just launched its latest charged, the Base Station Stand, which will charge your phone whilst stood up in any orientation.
According to Nomad:
Base Station Stand is an updated design on our hugely popular Wireless Stand from last year. The news iteration features two wireless coils to enable charging with your phone in any orientation as well as AirPods and AirPod Pro charging. It also features a USB-C power port, 18w wall adaptor with international plug options, a solid aluminum chassis, and a leather charging pad.
The 2 wireless coils provide 10W of power each and allow your phone to charge either horizontally or vertically. That means you can wireless charge your phone whilst docked, stood up for something like a FaceTime call, or landscape to watch a movie or play a game. It can also charge AirPods or AirPods Pro. It's priced at $99.95 and features a USB-C power in (it ships with a USB-A>USB-C cable). It also comes with a wall adapter, and the chassis is made from machined aluminum.
The charging surface is made from padded leather, and there's a small LED charging indicator on the front. The Base Station Stand also comes with an ambient light sensor that will dim the LED at night. It'll work with all Qi-enabled devices, but not Apple Watch. Whilst compatible with a number of devices, it can only charge one device at a time.
The new Nomad Base Station Stand is available from Nomad now!
