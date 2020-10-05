HEY has built quite a following now that it's actually allowed onto the App Store. It's gone from strength to strength since that debacle and now you can enjoy the latest update – complete with support for iOS 14 Home screen widgets.

This update, version 1.1, not only puts your email right onto your iPhone's Home screen but also allows you to select your favored default web browser, too.

But wait. That's just the start.

It's Widget Time — we've added a full set of widgets so you can choose from 3 formats, 3 sizes, + 11 themes to get just the right fit for your home screen. You can tweak each widget to show New for You, The Feed, Paper Trail, Reply Later, or Set Aside. For extra super powers, try throwing a few together in a stack for a swipeable overview of your email. Here's the full list of what we've included in this update: NEW: Widgets

NEW: Tweak all your customizations and settings from a single redesigned screen, just tap your avatar

NEW: Now you can preview excel spreadsheets without leaving the app

UPDATED: Now you can tell HEY to use your default browser to open links so you've got one setting to update

FIXED: Initials in a contact's avatar would sometimes get truncated

FIXED: Context menus were showing incorrect options for bundles

FIXED: Some links wouldn't open correctly if you'd set your default browser to something besides Safari

FIXED: The Paper Trail's sorting could get into a state where it didn't match the web

Existing users will find the new update waiting for them in the App Store. Everyone else can download the current version afresh for free, although you'll need a subscription to get your email on.