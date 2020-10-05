What you need to know
- Email app HEY has just been updated to include support for iOS 14 Home screens.
- The app also now lets users change the default web browser.
- There are a ton of fixes in this release as well.
HEY has built quite a following now that it's actually allowed onto the App Store. It's gone from strength to strength since that debacle and now you can enjoy the latest update – complete with support for iOS 14 Home screen widgets.
This update, version 1.1, not only puts your email right onto your iPhone's Home screen but also allows you to select your favored default web browser, too.
But wait. That's just the start.
It's Widget Time — we've added a full set of widgets so you can choose from 3 formats, 3 sizes, + 11 themes to get just the right fit for your home screen. You can tweak each widget to show New for You, The Feed, Paper Trail, Reply Later, or Set Aside. For extra super powers, try throwing a few together in a stack for a swipeable overview of your email.
Here's the full list of what we've included in this update:
- NEW: Widgets
- NEW: Tweak all your customizations and settings from a single redesigned screen, just tap your avatar
- NEW: Now you can preview excel spreadsheets without leaving the app
- UPDATED: Now you can tell HEY to use your default browser to open links so you've got one setting to update
- FIXED: Initials in a contact's avatar would sometimes get truncated
- FIXED: Context menus were showing incorrect options for bundles
- FIXED: Some links wouldn't open correctly if you'd set your default browser to something besides Safari
- FIXED: The Paper Trail's sorting could get into a state where it didn't match the web
Existing users will find the new update waiting for them in the App Store. Everyone else can download the current version afresh for free, although you'll need a subscription to get your email on.
