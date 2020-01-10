What you need to know
- SCOSCHE's BaseLynx modular charging system is now available exclusively in Apple Stores worldwide.
- The system had previously been available at Apple.com.
- It's an adaptable and expandable, modular charging system that you can keep adding bits to.
SCOSCHE's BaseLynx White modular charging system is now available exclusively in Apple Stores worldwide.
The modular charging system was announced last year at CES 2019 and allows users to charge and organize a swathe of devices in any configuration thanks to its modular design. A press release for BaseLynx says:
The Patent Pending BaseLynx™ system is for anyone who needs to charge and organize their mobile devices, including iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, cameras, portable gaming systems, headphones and more. It offers Qi-certified wireless fast charging, USB-C Power Delivery that charges devices up to 3x faster than a regular charger, and MFi-certified Apple Watch charging. As a modular system BaseLynx provides the opportunity to use each module on its own, or to connect multiple charging modules. Once connected, the system can be powered by just one AC power cable and outlet. It's designed to work in any environment and is expandable and adaptable. Having a BaseLynx system means always being able to locate your devices charged and ready to go. It's invaluable at home, but also shines in the office, in a conference room, a classroom, a dorm room, a gym, an Airbnb, an RV, or really anywhere you have electronic devices, a power supply and people.
It features an MFi (Made for iPhone) certified charger for Apple Watch, a Qi-certified pad for iPhones, AirPods and AirPods Pro, a vertical charging station with three ports (one 18W USB-C and two 12W USB-A) and a Dual-Port Endcap with one 18W USC-C and one 12W USB-A port. As mentioned, this is all modular so can be bought together or separately and arranged in basically any configuration that suits you.
Customers may purchase the modules individually, adding more modules as needed, or choose from two available kits: BaseLynx Kit and BaseLynx Pro Kit. Modules and kits can be combined. All are available at Apple.com. BaseLynx Black modules and kits are available at scosche.com/BaseLynx.
