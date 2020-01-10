The Patent Pending BaseLynx™ system is for anyone who needs to charge and organize their mobile devices, including iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, cameras, portable gaming systems, headphones and more. It offers Qi-certified wireless fast charging, USB-C Power Delivery that charges devices up to 3x faster than a regular charger, and MFi-certified Apple Watch charging. As a modular system BaseLynx provides the opportunity to use each module on its own, or to connect multiple charging modules. Once connected, the system can be powered by just one AC power cable and outlet. It's designed to work in any environment and is expandable and adaptable. Having a BaseLynx system means always being able to locate your devices charged and ready to go. It's invaluable at home, but also shines in the office, in a conference room, a classroom, a dorm room, a gym, an Airbnb, an RV, or really anywhere you have electronic devices, a power supply and people.