Beats by Dr Dre. has today unveiled a brand new set of glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats headphones in partnership with Tokyo-based label AMBUSH.

In a press release today Beats stated:

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) and AMBUSH® today announce a special-edition Powerbeats--designed to take you from day to night with its glow-in-the-dark capabilities, high-performance sound, sweat- and water-resistance and co-branded, ripstop pouch. The release marks the first official collaboration by Beats and AMBUSH®, as well as the first glow-in-the-dark product ever by Beats.

AMBUSH was co-founded by Yoon Ahn, known for non-traditional unisex designs in streetwear, jewelry, luxury fashion, and more. As you can see, the new Powerbeats feature a unique glow-in-the-dark design, with a red 'b' badge and an AMBUSH logo. They ship with a co-branded ripstop pouch and deliver the same audio performance as previous Powerbeats models.

That includes powerful audio, 15 hours of battery life, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. They also have the H1 chip for superfast pairing and switching between iCloud devices, 'Hey Siri' support, and Fast Fuel technology, where a 5-minute charge will get you 1 hour of playback.