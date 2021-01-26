Beats today announced a new collaboration with fragment design that has resulted in the only Powerbeats Pro you should be looking to buy. The new black-on-black design looks stunning.

If you'e looking at picking up a pair of Powerbeats Pro, you need to check this color out before placing any orders.

In their latest collaboration, Beats and fragment design have brought Hiroshi Fujiwara's elegant, minimalist approach to the Powerbeats Pro. The sleek, black-on-black design features the iconic double lightning logo on one earbud with FRGMT branding on the other. The inside of the charging case also has the same black-on-black design marked by the double lightning.

There might already be a black pair of these earbuds, but they don't have the same pizazz as this new collab.

After exploring rounds and rounds of different color ways, Hiroshi landed on this design simply stating, "nothing beats black on black."

You can't really argue with that.

Fragment Design x Beats dropping on 1/29 at 9AM PST. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Hg3H66EQNl — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) January 25, 2021

Set to go on sale on Apple's website on January 29, the new Powerbeats Pro colorway will presumably sell for the same $199.95, although that hasn't been explicitly confirmed so far.

On the inside, these ar estill the same Powerbeats Pro we all know and love.

Powerbeats Pro will revolutionize the way you work out. Built for elite athletes, these totally wireless earphones have no wires to hold you back. The adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable with multiple eartip options for extended comfort and are made to stay in place, no matter how hard you go. These lightweight earphones are built for performance with a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance, so you can take your workouts to the next level. With up to 9 hours of listening time in each earbud and powerful, balanced sound, you'll always have your music to motivate you.

You'll be able to buy these earbuds from January 28.