Welcome to the Beats family, Shedeur Sanders. This is the beginning of something legendary.

The company, which is owned by Apple, announced today that it has signed Shedeur Sanders, the son of legendary football player Deion Sanders and quarterback at Jackson State University, as a brand ambassador. Beats posted a video to its YouTube channel to celebrate the partnership:

In an interview with People, Sanders talked about what it was like to sign with Beats and what that means for college athletes. The NCAA recently made it possible for athletes in college to earn money through brand partnerships and more.

"People don't understand how much work and how much time you put into the game," says Shedeur. "Stay late at the school just going over film, going over plays, as much time and hard work it is that's put into this and that we're able to be rewarded now, it feels amazing."

Sanders also reflected on his father's impact on the game and what it is like to grow up in the shadow of his legacy.

"He inspired me a lot, but growing up as his son is different," Shedeur tells PEOPLE about his father Deion Sanders, who he now plays for as quarterback at Jackson State University, where the pro sports legend, 54, coaches. "Other people see my father as this great man. He plays sports, doing all this on and off the field. But you got to understand, I grew up with him 24/7 so I'm always around him. So I'm not really understanding the magnitude and the impact that he had on this world."

Beats has been a known brand in the world of sports for years now. It is common to see the headphone brand on players across all kinds of different sports. With the decision from the NCAA, the company seems poised to expand that influence into the college arena.

Sanders is seen sporting the new Beats Studio Buds as well as the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones in the video. The Studio Buds are the latest product from the company and were released back in June.