What you need to know
- Beats By Dre has signed Shedeur Sanders as its first college athlete brand ambassador.
- Sanders says that it is "really exciting" to have a company like Beats behind him.
Beats By Dre has found its first college brand ambassador.
The company, which is owned by Apple, announced today that it has signed Shedeur Sanders, the son of legendary football player Deion Sanders and quarterback at Jackson State University, as a brand ambassador. Beats posted a video to its YouTube channel to celebrate the partnership:
Welcome to the Beats family, Shedeur Sanders. This is the beginning of something legendary.
In an interview with People, Sanders talked about what it was like to sign with Beats and what that means for college athletes. The NCAA recently made it possible for athletes in college to earn money through brand partnerships and more.
"People don't understand how much work and how much time you put into the game," says Shedeur. "Stay late at the school just going over film, going over plays, as much time and hard work it is that's put into this and that we're able to be rewarded now, it feels amazing."
Sanders also reflected on his father's impact on the game and what it is like to grow up in the shadow of his legacy.
"He inspired me a lot, but growing up as his son is different," Shedeur tells PEOPLE about his father Deion Sanders, who he now plays for as quarterback at Jackson State University, where the pro sports legend, 54, coaches. "Other people see my father as this great man. He plays sports, doing all this on and off the field. But you got to understand, I grew up with him 24/7 so I'm always around him. So I'm not really understanding the magnitude and the impact that he had on this world."
Beats has been a known brand in the world of sports for years now. It is common to see the headphone brand on players across all kinds of different sports. With the decision from the NCAA, the company seems poised to expand that influence into the college arena.
Sanders is seen sporting the new Beats Studio Buds as well as the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones in the video. The Studio Buds are the latest product from the company and were released back in June.
Face Exercises is a new AR workout app for your mug
There are tons of workout apps in the App Store already — and some of them are even designed to help you do workouts for your face. But Face Exerciser is a newcomer that offers something different — AR support for tracking your face as you follow the app's instructions.
Apple debuts 9/11 documentary on TV+, features exclusive new testimony
A brand new 9/11 documentary has today aired on Apple TV+. It contains unseen images and exclusive new testimony from President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Condoleezza Rice.
You can now download the sixth public beta for macOS Monterey
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Keep out the crumbs and dust with a keyboard cover for your MacBook Pro
Heard rumblings about the MacBook Pro keyboard being felled by nothing more than a speck of dust? It can happen, so grab one of these keyboard covers and protect your tech.