Beats headphone prices slashed: Beats Solo3, Studio Buds and Powerbeats up to 43% off

Amazon has slashed prices for a range of Beats headphones this Cyber Monday. The Beats Solo3, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit and Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian all get hefty discounts that make them very enticing compared to some of the AirPods Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen so far.

The pick of the deals is the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds with a 40% discount from Amazon. They have never been cheaper at $149.95, down from $249.95 MSRP. These earbuds come with Apple’s H1 chip. That’s the same chip that the AirPods Pro uses and offers seamless pairing and switching between your Apple devices.

If you spend a lot of time in the gym or running, then these are a better option than AirPods. The ear hooks mean there’s no chance they will pop out of your ear while on a treadmill or rowing machine, which has often happened to me when using AirPod Pros.

The Beats Solo3 comes with the slightly older Apple W1 chip, which is still brilliant when used with Apple phones and tablets. These on-ear headphones are now 43% off MSRP at Walmart, just $114.95.

The Beats Fit Pro also pack the W1 chip and comes with a 20% discount, now available for $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). For $20 more you can get the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian is a collab offering the Fit Pro in three unique style with three exclusive skin tone colors, Dune, Earth, and Moon. These are down to $179.95 and provide stunning design and great sound quality.

If you’re not too bothered about seamless pairing with Apple products, then the Beats Studio Buds are great noise-cancelling earphones. They are Beats best-sounding earphones so if that’s what you’re most interested in they’re a great option at $89.95 thanks to a 40% discount at Amazon.

