What you need to know
- The program will run from July through September.
- Applications are now open for HBCU students and recent graduates.
Beats by Dre has announced the continuation of its HBCU Black Creators Program.
The program, which is a three-month paid program that runs from July through September, is created specifically for current students and recent graduates of an HBCU (Historically Black College and University). The program is designed to give attendees "mentorship and exposure from industry leaders through a world class curriculum that supports the full creative process from ideation to design development."
Rooted in the spirit of creative disruption and innovation, Black Creators has been the blueprint of Beats by Dr. Dre. It is our pledge to continuously build a platform that uplifts the next generation of young Black creatives.
The program consists of two different learning tracks: Content and Customs. Beats says that each one will be interactive and pair you with other creators to work together throughout different projects.
The Content Track speaks to those who are: filmmakers, script writers, photographers, videographers, content creators, content editors, etc. In the Content Track, you will sharpen your storytelling skills through learning how to produce branded content. You will be tasked with a Creative Brief and will work on a team of creators to: ideate, produce, and bring to life two 60-90 second social films. Your curated content creation pieces will be showcased on Beats' social channels for the world to witness your gifts.
The Customs Track is home to those who are: illustrators, digital artists, fashion designers, painters, graphic designers, mixed media artists, cartoonists, graffiti artists, etc. Through the Customs Track, you will dive into pillars of product design & development. Utilizing your learnings, you will have the opportunity to assist the Customs Product Team in developing an idea for a future custom product seeding. Creators on this track will be responsible for gathering + presenting insights for: a Custom Headphone and its respective packaging design. Also, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with Beats on developing a seeding plan to help marketing efforts, so others can have a first-hand account of celebrating your work.
Creators who are interesting in attending the program can apply on the Beats by Dre website.
