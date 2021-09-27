Today, Beats launched its latest limited edition headphones on the Apple Store website.

The company quietly announced the new ACW* | Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones on the website earlier today. Besides the new design, the headphones include the same features as the rest of the Beats Studio3 lineup.

A-Cold-Wall* presented by Samuel Ross in partnership with Beats by Dr. Dre introduces the ACW* | Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone with Active Noise Cancelling for an immersive sound experience.

This collaboration infuses the iconic Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone silhouette with a slate color palette featuring a speckled cement application that covers both the headphones and ear cushions. The ACW* bracket logo and onyx stroke run down each side with a clay color inner band to give the headphone contrast and graphic sophistication.

Mindful of our environmental impact, Beats Studio3 packaging is designed with wood fiber that is either recycled or sourced from responsibly managed forests. The exterior box and elegant, debossed band are constructed with recycled fiber content to promote resource conservation while making the entire experience feel deeply considered.