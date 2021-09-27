What you need to know
- Beats has launched its latest limited-edition headphones.
- The brand partnered with Samuel Ross on the ACW* | Beats Studio3 headphones.
Today, Beats launched its latest limited edition headphones on the Apple Store website.
The company quietly announced the new ACW* | Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones on the website earlier today. Besides the new design, the headphones include the same features as the rest of the Beats Studio3 lineup.
A-Cold-Wall* presented by Samuel Ross in partnership with Beats by Dr. Dre introduces the ACW* | Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone with Active Noise Cancelling for an immersive sound experience.
This collaboration infuses the iconic Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone silhouette with a slate color palette featuring a speckled cement application that covers both the headphones and ear cushions. The ACW* bracket logo and onyx stroke run down each side with a clay color inner band to give the headphone contrast and graphic sophistication.
Mindful of our environmental impact, Beats Studio3 packaging is designed with wood fiber that is either recycled or sourced from responsibly managed forests. The exterior box and elegant, debossed band are constructed with recycled fiber content to promote resource conservation while making the entire experience feel deeply considered.
Unfortunately, these limited edition headphones do not qualify for the recent offer that nabs some Beats customers six months of Apple Music for free. Earlier this month, Apple announced that certain Beats headphones would be eligible for the offer, but Beats Studio3 were not included:
Any AirPods Pro, AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro is eligible. No purchase necessary for current owners of eligible devices. AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible.
You can't purchase the new Beats Studio3 headphones just yet but Apple says that they will be available for delivery "soon." Apple Store pickup is also currently unavailable.
If the Beats Studio3 aren't your thing but you're debating between Apple's own and Beats' earbuds, check out our guide on AirPods Pro vs Beats Studio Buds: Which should you buy?.
