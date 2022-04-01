What you need to know
- Beats has launched its latest collaboration for its Studio3 Wireless headphones.
- The company partnered with Kerwin Frost with a new design called "Cosmophones."
- The new design is available now at Kerwin's Store and SSENSE.
Beats has launched its latest collaboration with its Studio3 Wireless headphones.
The "Cosmophones" edition of the Studio3 Wireless headphones, which were designed by entertainer Kerwin Frost, are now available to purchase. If you haven't seen the announcement video for the latest collaboration, you can check it out below:
It's Kerwin Frost's world and we're just living in it 🌎🎧 Designed to reflect the entertainer's out-of-this-world aesthetic, the 'Cosmophones' are here to blast your listening experience into another stratosphere.
The headphones feature a blue finish with colorful stars that are wrapped around the headphones. They also feature the planets of Saturn and Earth on the opposite earcup around the Beats logo.
To celebrate the launch of the new headphones, Frost will promote some music that inspired the design on his Apple Music radio show Kerwin Frost Radio on Sunday.
The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones feature an over-the-ear design with active noise cancellation to block out external noise. It packs 22 hours of listening time that can be boosted to 40 hours if noise cancellation is turned off as well as the Fast Fuel technology, which provides 3 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge.
The headphones also feature Apple's W1 chip which makes pairing with Apple devices the same, simple experience you get with the company's self-branded AirPods. It also enables Siri, which can be activated by pressing on the Beats logo on the side of the headphones.
The "Cosmophones" Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are available now for purchase. The headphones are currently available at Kerwin's Store and SSENSE.
