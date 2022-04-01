What you need to know Beats has launched its latest collaboration for its Studio3 Wireless headphones.

Beats has launched its latest collaboration with its Studio3 Wireless headphones. The "Cosmophones" edition of the Studio3 Wireless headphones, which were designed by entertainer Kerwin Frost, are now available to purchase. If you haven't seen the announcement video for the latest collaboration, you can check it out below: It's Kerwin Frost's world and we're just living in it 🌎🎧 Designed to reflect the entertainer's out-of-this-world aesthetic, the 'Cosmophones' are here to blast your listening experience into another stratosphere.