Beats Flex That Campaign Naomi OsakaSource: Beats

What you need to know

  • Beats has launched a new advertising campaign for its Beats Flex headphones.
  • The campaign features artists who speak up against racial inequality.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Beats has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing its new Beats Flex headphones while promoting racial equality.

Beats says that the "FLEX THAT" campaign will feature Black, Generation Z talent who inspire in their talent as well as their fight against racial inequality.

To promote its recently launched Beats Flex wireless earphones, Beats by Dr. Dre presents its new campaign FLEX THAT, made up of a series of vignettes—each starring influential Black, Gen Z talent who continue to take a stand against racial inequality while inspiring youth around the world to bravely challenge norms, push boundaries and celebrate their identities.

The first video showcases Naomi Osaka, a new force in the sport of tennis.

Naomi Osaka is a generational talent who has completely revitalized the sport of tennis. From the locker room to the press conference, she likes to flex her voice with our new Beats Flex wireless earphones.

The second video follows Cordae, an up-and-coming songwriter in the world of Hip-Hop.

Cordae has quickly become one of the best songwriters in Hip-Hop. Songwriting is something you just can't turn off. Watch Cordae flex that power and spit a little freestyle in the new Beats Flex wireless earphones.

The last video features Flo Milli, a female rapper who's song "May I" backs the video itself.

Flo Milli is a new female rapper, unlike anything the game has ever seen. She can flow on any beat, and she knows how to make her presence felt. Watch her flex that clapback in our new Beats Flex wireless earphones.

The Beats Flex headphones are available now and, for $49, bring one of the most important pieces of technology that Apple adds in its more expensive headphones: the W1 chip. This makes pairing and switching between Apple devices an incredibly smooth experience. They also feature 12 hours of battery life and a USB-C port for charging. Check out iMore's full review of the Beats Flex headphones if you are interested in picking them up.