Reported by 9to5Mac, Beats has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing its new Beats Flex headphones while promoting racial equality.

Beats says that the "FLEX THAT" campaign will feature Black, Generation Z talent who inspire in their talent as well as their fight against racial inequality.

The first video showcases Naomi Osaka, a new force in the sport of tennis.