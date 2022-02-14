To coincide with the Super Bowl halftime show performance and the brand's new wireless earbuds, Beats has released a new video featuring Dr. Dre called "Dr. Dre is Made in LA." You can watch the new video below:

The video, which featuring a number of stars, also shows off the new Beats Fit Pro, the brand's latest wirless earbuds. The earbuds, which feature Apple's H1 chip for easy AirPods-like connection with the company's products, also include noise cancellation and sweat resistance, making them an AirPods Pro competitor for those looking for a high quality set of wireless earbuds.

The new video featuring Dr. Dre as "Made in LA" is quite timely as he just headlined this years' Super Bowl in...Los Angeles. In addition to Dre, the Super Bowl halftime show also featured Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and more. You can also check out the halftime show performance below: