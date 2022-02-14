What you need to know
- Beats has released a new video highlighting its Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds.
- The video features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more.
- Dr. Dre and many more stars just performed at this year's Super Bowl halftime show.
To coincide with the Super Bowl halftime show performance and the brand's new wireless earbuds, Beats has released a new video featuring Dr. Dre called "Dr. Dre is Made in LA." You can watch the new video below:
PROUD to be Made in LA
Featuring Dr. Dre and archival footage of Anderson .Paak, Kayvon Thibodeux, Roddy Ricch, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg and Vince Staples.
The video, which featuring a number of stars, also shows off the new Beats Fit Pro, the brand's latest wirless earbuds. The earbuds, which feature Apple's H1 chip for easy AirPods-like connection with the company's products, also include noise cancellation and sweat resistance, making them an AirPods Pro competitor for those looking for a high quality set of wireless earbuds.
The new video featuring Dr. Dre as "Made in LA" is quite timely as he just headlined this years' Super Bowl in...Los Angeles. In addition to Dre, the Super Bowl halftime show also featured Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and more. You can also check out the halftime show performance below:
Beats Fit Pro
Bottom line: Beats Fit Pro offer most of what AirPods Pro do with some added features aimed at keen exercisers. The look and sound great, integrate tightly with Apple devices, and help to block out annoyances with ANC. Outside of a plasticky case and uncomfortable fit for some users, there's not a lot to dislike.
