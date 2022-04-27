Beats by Dre is out with its latest "Made in LA" video.

Today, the company released a new "Made in LA" ad featuring NFL hopeful Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Beats Fit Pro. Thibodeaux, who is currently an anticipated pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is shown working out in his hometown.

You can watch the new video, which features new music by Diddy, below: