What you need to know
- Beats by Dre has released a new "Made in LA" video.
- The latest video features Kayvon Thibodeaux, the defensive end for the Oregon Ducks and NFL hopeful.
- The video also promotes the company's Beats Fit Pro earbuds.
Beats by Dre is out with its latest "Made in LA" video.
Today, the company released a new "Made in LA" ad featuring NFL hopeful Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Beats Fit Pro. Thibodeaux, who is currently an anticipated pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is shown working out in his hometown.
You can watch the new video, which features new music by Diddy, below:
Set to the backdrop of his South Los Angeles hometown, the new campaign shows Thibodeaux training ahead of the NFL Draft. Wearing the new Beats Fit Pro, Thibodeaux blasts a new, unreleased track by Diddy. The lyrics provide a poetic backdrop that brings Thibodeaux's story of perseverance, determination, and faith to life.
The video also promotes the Beats Fit Pro, the brand's latest wireless earbuds. The earbuds, which feature Apple's H1 chip for AirPods-like connection with the company's products, also include noise cancellation and sweat resistance, making them an AirPods Pro competitor for those looking for a high-quality set of wireless earbuds.
The latest video is one of many "Made in LA" videos from Beats by Dre. The company has been releasing a number of ads as part of the series, highlighting the Beats Fit Pro alongside a range of talented atheltes and artists in the Los Angeles area.
Beats Fit Pro
Bottom line: Beats Fit Pro offer most of what AirPods Pro do with some added features aimed at keen exercisers. The look and sound great, integrate tightly with Apple devices, and help to block out annoyances with ANC. Outside of a plasticky case and uncomfortable fit for some users, there's not a lot to dislike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Intelli StepUp is a sleek, easy 3-in-1 charging solution
This simple charging station will juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. The sleek, shiny form factor is just the icing on the cake.
These are the 10 best Kirby games of all time
Kirby has been around for over 30 years now and he's been in over 30 video games as well. After analyzing his adventures, we've determined which ones are the best of the best.
Betas never stop: The third beta for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The third beta of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
All the games coming to Nintendo Switch in May 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in May. Highlights include Two Point Campus, DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition, and Cotton Fantasy.