Beats has made its popular Studio Buds available in three new colors with the same $149.99 price remaining. The new colors join the existing black, white, and red options with new Ocean Blue, Moon Gray, and Sunset Pink colors available from today.

Notably, while Apple is selling all three of the new colors those who want to buy from a third-party retailer are going to have to do some hunting. For reasons unknown, The Verge notes that Amazon will sell the Moon Gray earbuds while Best Buy will offer Ocean Blue. Anyone wanting to get their hands on the Sunset Pink color will have to venture to Target.

The Beats Studio Buds are similar to Apple's own AirPods Pro in functionality although they don't support spatial audio or wireless charging. They do support active noise cancellation technology as well as the ever-impressive Transparency mode, however.

Quite why Apple refuses to offer its own AirPods Pro in multiple colors, nobody knows. Especially when the company offers its high-end AirPods Max in some gorgeous colors already. Perhaps it sees the Beats lineup as the one that people should turn to when they want new colors.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a refresh for the AirPods Pro earbuds, although timelines are yet to be made clear. The current AirPods Pro are perhaps the best iPhone earbuds around, although they're definitely on the pricey side.