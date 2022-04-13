What you need to know
- Beats has made three new Studio Buds colors available for order.
- Ocean Blue, Moon Gray, and Sunset Pink join the existing red, black, and white offerings.
- The price remains the same $149.99.
Beats has made its popular Studio Buds available in three new colors with the same $149.99 price remaining. The new colors join the existing black, white, and red options with new Ocean Blue, Moon Gray, and Sunset Pink colors available from today.
Notably, while Apple is selling all three of the new colors those who want to buy from a third-party retailer are going to have to do some hunting. For reasons unknown, The Verge notes that Amazon will sell the Moon Gray earbuds while Best Buy will offer Ocean Blue. Anyone wanting to get their hands on the Sunset Pink color will have to venture to Target.
The Beats Studio Buds are similar to Apple's own AirPods Pro in functionality although they don't support spatial audio or wireless charging. They do support active noise cancellation technology as well as the ever-impressive Transparency mode, however.
Quite why Apple refuses to offer its own AirPods Pro in multiple colors, nobody knows. Especially when the company offers its high-end AirPods Max in some gorgeous colors already. Perhaps it sees the Beats lineup as the one that people should turn to when they want new colors.
Apple has been rumored to be working on a refresh for the AirPods Pro earbuds, although timelines are yet to be made clear. The current AirPods Pro are perhaps the best iPhone earbuds around, although they're definitely on the pricey side.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
IMDb TV has been rebranded to Amazon Freevee, remains ad-supported
IMDb TV is now going to be known as Amazon Freevee as the service continues its expansion — this time into Germany.
Review: PopSockets PopGrip Jumpstart is a battery pack phone grip
Ever wish you could attach a battery pack on your PopSocket PopGrip? Now you can, thanks to the PopSockets PopGrip Jumpstart! It's all about convenience.
CNN+ finds streaming is hard, has fewer than 10,000 daily users
If anyone wanted to know just how hard it is to launch a streaming service, they need look no further than CNN+. The news-based streaming service reportedly has fewer than 10,000 daily users two weeks after it launched.
Don't go broke keeping up with the hot new Apple Watch band colors
Love Apple's seasonal color offerings but don't want to break the bank? Here's some great alternatives that are very similar but won't cost you an arm and a leg for everything you want!