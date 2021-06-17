Beats Studio Buds. Black. White. Red. Active Noise Cancelation and Transparency Mode. Small, medium, and large tips. Physical buttons. Full-on, native iOS and Android Support. Eight hours of battery in the buds, 16 more in the USB-C charge case. No Apple silicon. No Lightning. No head-tracking. No stems. No inductive charging. But — $149.

Beats Studio Pods: What's in the box Once you break open the very Apple-like packaging inside the Beats Studio Buds box, you'll find a quick guide showing both the controls and the ear positioning, another guide on pairing with iOS and Android, an offer to try Apple Music for free, and the perfunctory Beats sticker. Then you have your USB-C cable for fast fuel, which lets you charge for five minutes to get up to one hour for usage, and the small and large ear tips (the medium tips come pre-installed). VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Plus, the case, which is a bit bigger and more oval than the AirPods Pro case but still fits fine in the pocket, and the Buds themselves. Beats Studio Pods: Sound quality

These aren't your parents' Beats. Not even Jimmy and Dre's Beats. These are Apple's Beats. They're not those base at the expense of everything else. The Apple Beats team is working to deliver what they believe is scientifically accurate sound as a baseline but then tuned by human beings. I don't know if Apple and Beats use different humans for this, but they seem to have slightly different sounds. So, if you're not a fan of the typical AirPods style sound, you might be of Beats or vice versa. Now, I don't self-identify as an audiophile, and I clearly value convenience as much as I do quality, or I'd be plugging wired into a DAC and carrying it all around in a Ghostbusters-style backpack behind me. But they sound crisp and clean even at higher volume levels and as good as almost any wireless headset I've ever used… with the exception of probably the AirPods Pro and certainly the AirPods Max. They're also super easy, barely an inconvenience to play and pause just by pressing once on the really clicky button on the side of each Studio Bud. (You can do that with whichever hand you prefer, they do the exact same thing.) Beats Studio Pods: Design and fit

I really, really, really like the Beats Studio Buds. First of all, they don't have the stem the way that the AirPods, the long stem of the OG AirPods, and the shorter, more angled stem of the AirPods Pro. I'll talk about in a minute why that's not always a great thing, but just in terms of the aesthetic, if you don't like the look of that little white drop coming down the sides of your ears, these are… well… not completely incognito — these aren't really the earbuds that you'd wear if you were an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. or anything — but they have a much less obvious look than the AirPods especially in this color black that I'm testing. If you get the white one or the Beats red version, obviously, those are a little bit more flashy. Most importantly for me, these are bar none the best-fitting earbuds I have ever worn. I can't keep the original AirPods in my ears. The left one, okay, the right one, not so much. I have these Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo mangled ears. The AirPods Pro were better because they had these adjustable tips, but the right one would still come loose over time. Beats Studio Buds, though… these just go in and stay in. I have not had any problem with them. I've done all sorts of wild movements. Fitness Plus, just generally walking around, eating, talking a lot, a lot, a lot. And they have stayed in, completely in. That, to me, is huge because, with standard headphones, it was just annoying. They would fall down, and they would dangle from the cords. But with AirPods specifically, I would only ever use the left one when I was out. Because if I used the right one, it would fall out, and it would fall out into the snow or bounce across the asphalt, barely missing sewer. Great. Every time giving me a cardiac event every time, so Dr. Mike has to yell, "Clear," with his favorite defibrillators — sorry, chest compressions! This, to me, is such an important feature that I don't care about a lot of the drawbacks. I'm gonna be wearing these a lot just because they actually stay in. Beats Studio Pods: Active noise cancelation and Transparency mode

Like the AirPods Pro, and unlike the AirPods 2 and original AirPods, the Beats Studio Buds have active noise cancellation. It's very similar to Apple's implementation, where they just use anti-noise, anti-sound to cancel out any of the ambient noise that might be around you at any given time. You can't really rank ANC in the absolute. Different systems treat different kinds of ambient noise differently, different algorithms attack and avoid more aggressively or cautiously, and our own ears will mean we can each subjectively rank any of those systems in different orders. For me, it's a toss-up between the Beats Studio Buds and AirPods Pro. They're both really good. Transparency mode uses the active noise-canceling technology to not cancel the noise but actually to enhance it. So, where normal earbuds would block out the ambient sound around you — the traffic, the conversation, all of that — Transparency mode actually makes it better. It gives you, if not Kryptonian style hearing, quasi super hearing so that you don't get run over or you don't miss somebody shouting your name. I find that useful when I'm out and about or just around other humans that I don't expressly wanna block out. If you don't want ANC or Transparency, you can select the third option, which is nothing. That just turns off the system completely, and then it really is like wearing traditional earbuds. You can just toggle between those modes easily by pressing and holding, essentially doing a long press, on either of the Studio Buds. Beats Studio Pods: Call quality Where I am just a little less sold on the Beats Studio Buds lack of a stem… is on calls. Because they use beamforming to try to figure out what your voice is and what's not your voice and reject everything else. For that, the stems actually give you almost like a shotgun microphone capability. Especially since the buds are so far from your mouth, I prefer having that shotgun stem bring it just a bit closer and add that physical directionality. When I'm making calls with the Beats Studio Buds, I've had people tell me that I sound like I'm in a car Bluetooth system. I think that's the best compliment I've gotten on them. At worst, that it was muddy and indistinct and nowhere nearly as clear as something like the AirPods Pro. I've also had people tell me the Buds sound less over-processed than the Pods, so again, your subjective mileage may vary. Beats Studio Pods: Chipset

One of the most interesting parts of the Beats Studio Pods is the chipset. Ever since 2016, when Apple deleted the headphone jack and announced the original AirPods, they announced custom silicone to go along with it. Originally, the W1 chip before W moved over to be a watch chip. And now the H1 chip, the headphone chip, that's been powering all the AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max — and all the wireless Beats headsets — since then. Beats Studio Pods do not use either the W1 or H1. Instead, it uses something Beats calls… "extremely unique" (which, yes, fires all my The West Wing triggers). Beats says it's to provide a seamless, native pairing experience on both iOS and Android. And… Yeah, the pairing is super simple. As simple as you can expect for an Apple product. You just open it up. It pops up. Tap Connect. And you're done. For Android, so that you have the option of using just one bud at a time if you want to, each bud will be connected separately. Absent W1 or the more recent H1, though, means the Beats Studio Pods are also missing some features.