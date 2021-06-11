What you need to know
- Prosser reports that Beats Studio Buds are set to launch 21st.
- Yet another leak surrounding the Beats Studio Buds.
- Renders, LeBron James, Prosser; lots of smoke for no fire.
While rumors and leaks surrounding the Beats Studio Buds have been swirling for a while, a new report claims the new wireless earbuds in the Beats lineup will launch on July 21.
In the report, Jon Prosser says that a trusted source reveal the new earbuds will be released on July 21 via press release. The reports also go on the mentions rumors about the design as well.
"It's rumored that the design of the Beats Studio Buds will be VERY similar to that of AirPods Pro 2 (whenever we see those)."
The unreleased Beat Studio Buds have been in the news a lot recently, especially last month when basketball superstar LeBron James was seen wearing unreleased Beats earbuds. Plus, not to mention the photos of the Beats Studio Buds that popped up in a regulatory database a while back.
In fact, with all the leaks and seemingly stark evidence that the Beats Studio Buds are indeed a product coming to market sooner rather than later, we're starting to wonder if these leaks are even leaks at all!
Regardless, it will be interesting to see exactly what the Beats Studio Buds look like up close and what feature they have. Will they be better than the current AirPods Pro? And, will they give us a better indication of what to expect from the AirPods Pro 2? We won't know for certain until they launch, and if Prosser is right, July 21 isn't too long of a wait.
