Beats Studio Buds leaked again by USWNT star Alex Morgan

What you need to know
- Another sports star has been spotted wearing Apple's unreleased Beats Studio Buds.
- USWNT star Alex Morgan posted a photo to Instagram in which she can be seen wearing the new headphones.
- We are still waiting for Apple to release its new buds.
Apple's long-rumored Beats Studio Buds have been spotted in the wild again, this time thanks to an Instagram post from USWNT star Alex Morgan.
Morgan took to Instagram Thursday to post a photo of herself sporting a white pair of Apple's as-yet-unreleased Beats Studio Buds.
Morgan isn't the first star to be spotted wearing them, in May LeBron James was seen wearing a similar white pair on Instagram, and they also made an appearance in a Roddy Ricch Music video last week.
Perhaps not a leak at all, it seems that Apple might be orchestrating something of a covert media campaign to drive hype for its latest upcoming Beats headphones, building hype one influencer at a time.
The Beats Studio Buds were spotted in all their glory in a Taiwan NCC database filing earlier this week. Photos reveal a distinctive bud design that moves away from the trademark stems of Apple's AirPods. They are expected to feature silicon tips of various sizes for comfort, an oval charging case, and a USB-C cable for charging. We don't yet have any indication of what kind of sound quality we can expect from these, and as such don't know how they will be priced. It may be that they are in line with some of Apple's own AirPods, but it seems unlikely they would cost as much as something like Apple's AirPods Pro. If you can't wait for the Beats Studio Buds to be released then why not check out some of the Best Beats headphone deals currently available.
