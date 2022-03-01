What you need to know Beats has put out a mysterious video featuring a recognizable portable speaker.

The video hints that the brand could bring back its currently discontinued Beats Pill speaker.

It also hints that the speaker could be a collaboration with clothing brand Stüssy.

Beats may be about to resurrect the recently discontinued Beats Pill speaker. In a new video on the brand's YouTube channel titled "Stüssy," a man dances next to what, if my eyes aren't failing me, appears to be a special edition of a Beats Pill+ speaker. The description, even more criptic, says "stay tuned Stüssy" with a Magic 8 Ball emoji. Stay tuned Stüssy 🎱