What you need to know
- Beats has put out a mysterious video featuring a recognizable portable speaker.
- The video hints that the brand could bring back its currently discontinued Beats Pill speaker.
- It also hints that the speaker could be a collaboration with clothing brand Stüssy.
Beats may be about to resurrect the recently discontinued Beats Pill speaker.
In a new video on the brand's YouTube channel titled "Stüssy," a man dances next to what, if my eyes aren't failing me, appears to be a special edition of a Beats Pill+ speaker. The description, even more criptic, says "stay tuned Stüssy" with a Magic 8 Ball emoji.
Stay tuned Stüssy 🎱
Stüssy is a clothing brand that was "born from the Southern California surf scene," according to the company's website:
In the late '80s and early '90s, a brand was born from the Southern California surf scene and swept through the clothing landscape to redefine the look and ideology of casualwear. That brand was Stüssy, a label that grew organically from youth movements and inadvertently revolutionized the clothing business.
Beats is known to collaborate with other brands to create special edition versions of its headphones and earbuds, so it isn't a far jump to assume that the company could be looking to bring its portable speakers back and launch a limited-edition version with the clothing brand.
If true, it would be a quick turnaround for Apple, who discontinued the Beats Pill lineup at the beginning of this year. The original Beats Pill+ speaker, which launched in 2015, sold for $229 and featured twelve hours of battery life.
Of course, the speaker could be another brand entirely. However, for anyone who remembers the Beats Pill lineup, the speaker in the video looks very much like the speaker we knew and loved.
We'll have to wait and see what Beats wants us to stay tuned about.
