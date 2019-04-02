Custom fit BeatsX Pure Apple AirPods 2 The BeatsX headphones offer a great low-end sound and a more customized fit, which help the earbuds stick in your ears better. However, the longer than necessary neck cord can cause some annoyances while working out or moving around. $120 at Amazon Pros Customized fit

More low-end sound

Inline controls

Great passive noise-canceling Cons 8-hour battery life

Longer than necessary neck cord With a seamless pairing process, and a case that holds up to 24 hours of charge, there's no reason not to carry the AirPods with you everywhere. The price is a little on the high side, and the design of the earbuds lets a lot of outside sound into your ears while listening. From $160 at Amazon Pros Truly wireless

Automatically pairs

Charging case with 24 hours of battery life

Auto pause

Hey, Siri compatibility Cons More expensive

No sound isolation

Though neither the BeatsX or AirPods have official noise-cancellation technology, the BeatsX come closest to making noise cancellation a reality: Their super-customized silicone earbuds offer a variety of fits for small and big ears alike, and additional wingtip customization makes for a snug experience no matter your ear shape.

A big win for the AirPods is their Apple-specific features. While Beats has the W1 chip, making pairing easier, only the AirPods offer Auto Pause when you remove an earbud, and that same accelerometer technology lets the AirPods automatically connect when you remove them from their case. Plus, the new H1 chip in the AirPods 2 is more efficient and faster than the W1.

Key differences

The differences between the BeatsX and AirPods aren't too huge, as they both use Apple's custom chips to connect to your iPhone or iPad super fast. Neither pair of headphones has any sweat or water resistance, and both devices can charge up a couple of hours of battery life in mere minutes using fast fuel.

The main differences mostly lie in the functionality and battery life of each device. For example, the AirPods rely on Siri to turn up and down the volume, while the BeatsX has more traditional inline controls. Of course, this also means that the BeatsX aren't entirely wireless, so they do come with a neck cord. The BeatsX also lack the impressive and useful auto pause feature of the AirPods, and don't have a charging case that holds battery life.

BeatsX AirPods Price $120 $160 Battery life 8 hours 5 hours (24 with case) Fast Fuel 5 mins = 2 hours 15 mins = 3 hours Custom fit Yes No Auto pause No Yes Siri Siri with RemoteTalk Yes, dual beam-forming mics Hey, Siri No Yes

For most people, the BeatsX is likely the better choice. While they may not have all the fanciest features of the AirPods, the BeatsX will fit your ears a lot better, and the customized fit offers more sound isolation to prevent outside noise from bleeding into your music. Plus, it's eight hours of battery life is nothing to scoff at — that should get you through the work day — and with only five minutes of charging giving you two hours of play time, that should be enough to get you through 99% of life just fine.

I'm not saying that the AirPods are bad. In fact, they're still probably the most elegantly designed and user-friendly product Apple has ever made. The auto pausing feature is a huge help in everyday life, and all you have to do is pull out one of the AirPods and your audio stops instantly, letting you carry out a quick conversation or phone call. While the five hours of battery life in each AirPod is less than the BeatsX, for long periods away from a power source, the charging case is incredibly handy and keeping your AirPods charged up and ready to go.

The bottom line is you have to decide if the extra functionality and elegance of the AirPods is worth an extra $40 — $80 if you're looking to get the wireless charging case — because the BeatsX do a fantastic job of providing a similar experience for less.

