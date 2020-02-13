All five Beijing stores, Sanlitun, Apple Mall China, Chaoyang Joy City, Wangfujing (pictured), and Xidan Joy city will reopen February 14 between 11 am and 6 pm local time.

Apple's Beijing stores will reopen with limited hours on February 14 according to its website.

At this time, no other Apple stores in the country are set to open and remain closed for the foreseeable future according to their web pages.

Apple had previously stated it would decide on re-opening its Apple stores in the country this week, after it was forced to close its entire China operation out of an abundance of caution.

Beyond Apple's own operation, the coronavirus outbreak has put a serious dent in the output of Apple's manufacturing partners in the region. A recent report suggested that Apple is still planning an event in September to launch its new iPhone, even if the production of units is delayed by backlog. A source close to the supplier has said that it will take at least one to two months for Foxconn to resume normal manufacturing.

With regard to the iPhone 12, a report claims that Apple's decision to limit travel to China to "business-critical" situations has impacted the Engineering Validation Test phase of the iPhone 12's development, which could impact production.

The reopening of Apple's Beijing stores is the first sign that the tide might be turning in the country. Because of their high footfall, retail stores like Apple are considered to be a hotbed when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus. As mentioned, all other stores in the country remain closed at this time.