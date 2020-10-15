Apple reintroduced an old technology made new on the iPhone 12 series. MagSafe is a high-powered wireless charging method for your iPhone. It's similar to Apple Watch charging but customized for the company's most popular product. With MagSafe, you're going to see a long list of chargers and accessories arriving on the market, including the Belkin Magsafe.

What is the Belkin MagSafe?

Officially called the BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone 12, the newest Belkin product allows you to charge three mobile accessories simultaneously. This includes an iPhone or iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Allowing you to charge your devices in any orientation, the accessory offers a seamless MagSafe wireless charging experience.

The Belkin MagSafe offers 15W wireless charging and 5W charging for AirPods and Apple Watch.

Compatibility

The MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone 12 is compatible with the following Apple devices:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 1

Availability and price

The Belkin MagSafe charger is coming later this year for $150. It will be available in black and white. It includes a two-year device warranty and up to $2,500 connected equipment warranty.

iPhone 12 series

Announced on October 13, the new iPhone 12 series consists of four new handsets for 2020/21, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Other new Belkin accessories

Besides the new BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, Belkin also recently introduced the MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO, and UltraGlass Screen Protector.