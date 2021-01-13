Belkin is recalling its Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition due to a fire hazard. In a post on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, details are laid out as to what consumers should do if they happen to have the model. According to the website, about 2,280 units are affected by the issue.

As explained on the site, the issue appears to be focused on a manufacturing defect in the power supply. The defect can apparently cause the charger to malfunction and overheat, posing a fire and shock hazard to users.

This recall involves the Belkin Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition. This product is a power bank and charging stand in one, with 10,000 mAh power capacity and wireless charging capabilities up to 10W when docked. The package includes the Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition and an external power supply. They are black or white in color with "Belkin" printed on the front of the stand and on the power bank.

According to the site, consumers who own one of these units should immediately stop using it and contact Belkin for instructions on how to dispose of it safely. The company will also provide customers with a refund or a credit towards another product.

Customers can call Belkin at 800-223-5546 anytime or visit www.Belkin.com and click on Support at the top of the page for more information. They can also visit the recall page directly at Belkin's website.