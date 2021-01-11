The SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds include custom-built drives, eight-hour non-stop playtime, noise cancellation, and Qi wireless charging that includes an additional 20 hours of charge. The earbuds support Apple's Find My network, making them easier to find.

Belkin has announced two new products to begin the new year. The SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds and BOOSTCHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe offer unique features for Apple fans. Each arrives sometime this spring.

Other features include:

Charge with any Qi wireless charger or using a USB-C port; 15-minute fast-charge adds two hours of enjoyment;

Features custom ear tips in three sizes

Rated IPX5 for sweat and splash resistance

The SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, launching in black and white, arrive in March or April. The price is to be announced.

The BOOSTCHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe works with iPhone 12 series handsets and includes a charging pad designed for your AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation), or other Qi-supported devices. The stand's announcement comes just days after Belkin released the positively-reviewed BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe. That accessory adds an Apple Watch charger.

The newly announced BOOSTCHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe delivers up to a 15W charge to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and includes a charging pad optimized for your AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation).

Belkin plans on releasing the 2-in-1 charger in March or April for $99.95. It's also launching in black and white.

Since 2018, Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, and Phyn) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to increase its global influence.