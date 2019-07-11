Belkin today unveiled a new line of cables called Boost Charge made with DuraTek material. The cables are meant to be durable, strong and stylish with a leather strap for easy organization.

The new Boost Charge line includes four new cables:

Belkin incorporated a new outer jacket for the cables made of double braided nylon that is meant to resist damage no matter how rough you are with them. Inside, the cable is reinforced by aramid, a strong material that reinforces the cable.

Each cable is available in three different sizes of 4-feet, 6-feet and 10-feet and are available in two colors, black and white. The USB-C to USB-C cable is also available in pink.

Belkin's new Boost Charge cables are now available. The prices range for $24.99 to $34.99 depending on the cable and size you buy.