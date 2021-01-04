Spotted by a user on Reddit, it appears that Belkin's 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand has been delayed by "a month or so," according to someone from Belkin that manages the Q&A section on the company's website.

The Boostcharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe was originally slated for a winter 2020 release when it was originally announced back in October 2020. The charger, which allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time seems to be the MagSafe charger that most are interested in right now. It is an interesting concept that will appear as if your iPhone and Apple Watch are floating while your AirPods charge while lying on the base of the stand.

On the product page, one user expressed their dissatisfaction that the charger has not yet been released, despite Belkin's assertion that it would be available by the end of last year.

"It said all year it was coming out in 2020. Support kept saying it was coming in 2020 up until the last day of the year. Don't think they realize it's 2021 yet."

Belkin support responded by saying that the charger should be available "in a month or so."

"Hi, Bob123yqk. The unit will be available in a month or so and we'll be posting updates real soon. Please hang tight!"

There are other similar questions and it appears that the answer from Belkin support is the same. It's currently unclear what is causing the delay.

While it is a shame that it missed its original 2020 release date, it will be exciting to see it when it does come out as it is surely one of the most anticipated MagSafe accessories so far.