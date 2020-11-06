Belkin Magsafe Car VentSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Belkin's Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe is now in the Apple Store.
  • It'll let you attach your iPhone to your car using magnets.
  • You can mount your iPhone in portrait or landscape.

Apple has added the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe to the online Apple Store, giving iPhone users an in-car option. The mount uses MagSafe for iPhone attachment and can be rotated into both portrait and landscape.

There's a lot to like about the new mount, not least the way it looks. Especially when there are no devices attached.

Belkin Magsafe Car Vent RearSource: Belkin

Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount Pro is designed to provide a seamless set-and-drive experience while keeping your device safely mounted and conveniently within view. Pull up directions in landscape or start your favorite playlist in portrait. The intuitive cable management keeps your cable at your fingertips, so a quick charge is always within reach.

The new mount is available for order now and is priced at $39.95. But there's bad news – at the time of writing delivery shouldn't be expected until early December at best.

Hopefully this thing is worth the wait!

