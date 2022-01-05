Belkin has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds that not only pack Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation but also make use of Apple's Find My network to make sure they never get lost, too. The new Soundform Immerse earbuds come in both black and white colors and will launch in the second quarter of 2022. Belkin has priced its new wireless earbuds at $179.99 in both colors.

Those interested in learning more can check out the Belkin website, with buyers able to save an additional 20% on the purchase price by signing up to be notified when the earbuds are on sale.

The earbuds themselves have all of the features you've come to expect at this price point, including Multipoint sound — a feature that allows multiple devices to be paired at the same time.

Unleash high-fidelity sound and premium features with SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Featuring a Bluetooth® chipset that allows for Multipoint sound, you'll connect and seamlessly switch between phones, tablets, and laptops, never missing a call or notification during work or play. Three mics per earbud drive Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) technology to silence the roar of everyday elements. You'll revel in vivid audio signal and never miss a word, whether it's sung or spoken, with 12mm drivers and aptX HD 24-bit audio technology.

Battery life comes in at 36 hours when you include the battery case, while play time comes in at around eight hours per charge.

The addition of Find My support means people will be able to find their earbuds more easily. Belkin says that its own app can even ping each earbud to help people when they're on the hunt.

While AirPods Pro are still the best iPhone earbuds around, these could be a good option for anyone in the market.