Belkin today increased its wireless charger collection by announcing three new additions. Part of its Boost Charge line, the new wireless chargers target vast different areas including the car.

That would be the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Vent Mount. Optimized to work with iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8, it is a vent mount that has padded arms that extend to grip the phone to wirelessly charge your phone. This is one if the most interesting of the bunch as it brings wireless charging to a place (your car) that is still working to fully integrate wireless charging.

The second is the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand. As the name suggests, this one is meant to keep your iPhone standing up as it charges. You can also place it horizontally and it'll charge.

The last one is the most normal of the bunch. The Boost Charge Wireless Charging Pad is standard pad charger with a non-slip surface and comes with an LED to let you know your device is charging.

All three cases function with cases that are up to 3mm thick. The Boost Charge Wireless Charging Pad will retail for $59.95, the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand for $49.95 and the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Pad for $29.95.

Belkin's new chargers will be available through its own site, Apple's online store and select retail stores starting today.