There's no denying Apple TV is a terrific device to have in your home. To enhance your home entertainment experience, consider one or more of the many accessories for Apple's "hobby device." The peripherals presented below are as classy as the set-top box itself. Whether you're listening to tunes, playing high-graphics video games, or watching your favorite movie in 4K, these are the best accessories for your Apple TV.
- Gamers unite: SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller
- A must have: Belkin Ultra High Speed 4K HDMI Cable
- Hide it in style: TotalMount Apple TV Mount
- For more control: Logitech Harmony Elite
- Our favorite remote: Siri Remote (replacement)
- Multi-colored: Elago R1 Intelli Case
- Value Projector: ViewSonic PX747-4K
- Use those fingers!: Logitech K600 Smart TV Keyboard
- During quiet time: Apple AirPods 2
Gamers unite: SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming ControllerStaff favorite
If you're a gamer, you need the Nimbus. The perfect controller offers all the standard gaming buttons and a comfortable grip. Because it's Bluetooth compatible, it's also a fantastic controller for your iPhone or iPad, making it our favorite! Recharge it with ease using Apple Lightning.
A must have: Belkin Ultra High Speed 4K HDMI Cable
Belkin's Ultra High-Speed 4K HDMI cable is Dolby Vision HDR compatible and supports up to 4096x2160 resolution with a bandwidth up to 48Gbps. The cable is 6.5-feet long, giving you plenty of wiggle room for finding the perfect spot for your Apple TV.
Hide it in style: TotalMount Apple TV Mount
This low-priced mount has an open-back design, which allows for proper airflow, something that is a necessity when you're running your high-graphics games in 4K. Buy, install, and forget about it.
For more control: Logitech Harmony Elite
If you want a universal remote control that can do absolutely everything, and you don't care about the price, the Logitech Harmony Elite is hands-down the best remote you can get. Logitech offers a full lineup of remotes that are compatible with Apple TV at various price points.
Our favorite remote: Siri Remote (replacement)
If you need to replace your Apple TV remote, most will no doubt select an identical replacement. It's easy to use and whether you're trying to find your favorite TV show or play the newest Apple TV game, this is the one to get.
Multi-colored: Elago R1 Intelli Case
The Intelli Case by Elago comes in black, white, red, blue, clear, and glow-in-the-dark (so you can find it with the lights off!). Made with silicone for added protection, the case includes two tiny magnets so you can stick it onto the side of your TV set. (Finally, an Apple TV remote you can't lose!)
Value Projector: ViewSonic PX747-4K
Offering an immersive cinema-like experience in 4K UHD, this projector can work on a screen up to 300 inches in 3,500 lumens. SuperEco mode allows the lamp to operate for over 15,000 hours before a replacement is needed. This projector supports most media players, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices.
Use those fingers!: Logitech K600 Smart TV Keyboard
Beautifully designed the K600 keyboard works with Apple TV compatible smart televisions. With a 15-meter wireless range, the keyboard works in the largest living rooms. Easily switch between devices, including your Mac and iOS mobile devices. Requires two AAA batteries.
During quiet time: Apple AirPods 2
For those times when you don't want to disturb others in your home, but you still want to listen to your favorite movie or TV show, go with the Apple Airpods 2. Now offering a wireless charger case, the popular earbuds feature the new Apple H1 headphone chip that delivers a faster wireless connection to your devices.
Much to see
Accessories probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Apple TV. Nonetheless, many peripherals are now available for the device. Those listed above are all compatible with the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. Some will also work with older models.
If you plan on playing any game on Apple TV, you should make some room for the SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller. The highly favored controller, which launched when Apple first introduced the Apple TV App Store, is compatible with all MFi-ready games on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. Offering pressure-sensitive buttons, the accessory provides 40 hours of nonstop gaming between charges.
We're also high on the Logitech K600 Smart TV Keyboard, which features an ergonomic design that's meant to be seen and enjoyed for many years to come. Besides being compatible with Apple TV, the keyboard works with late-generation Samsung, LG, and Sony Bravia smart televisions using Bluetooth low energy technology. Check out these and other Apple TV accessories and enjoy!
