There's no denying Apple TV is a terrific device to have in your home. To enhance your home entertainment experience, consider one or more of the many accessories for Apple's "hobby device." The peripherals presented below are as classy as the set-top box itself. Whether you're listening to tunes, playing high-graphics video games, or watching your favorite movie in 4K, these are the best accessories for your Apple TV.

Much to see

Accessories probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Apple TV. Nonetheless, many peripherals are now available for the device. Those listed above are all compatible with the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. Some will also work with older models.

If you plan on playing any game on Apple TV, you should make some room for the SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller. The highly favored controller, which launched when Apple first introduced the Apple TV App Store, is compatible with all MFi-ready games on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. Offering pressure-sensitive buttons, the accessory provides 40 hours of nonstop gaming between charges.

We're also high on the Logitech K600 Smart TV Keyboard, which features an ergonomic design that's meant to be seen and enjoyed for many years to come. Besides being compatible with Apple TV, the keyboard works with late-generation Samsung, LG, and Sony Bravia smart televisions using Bluetooth low energy technology. Check out these and other Apple TV accessories and enjoy!

