Choosing to use Adobe Premiere Pro for video editing on Mac is a sound decision. That said, you shouldn't feel defeated if you don't want to pay out each month for access, nor should you feel like there's little hope if you find it lacking in some way. Maybe you don't need all those features, or only want to edit simple video. Here are some excellent alternatives for video editing on macOS. Hint: we really, really like Final Cut Pro .

Choosing the right video editor

There are some fantastic options out there for Mac owners when it comes to video editing. A well-loved alternative to Premiere Pro is Final Cut Pro, especially for those who prefer using software developed by Apple and are looking for software backed by years of development.

If you don't have money to spare for software, free examples like Shotcut and even Apple's own iMovie can be used to create videos for sharing with friends and family. Whatever your style or budget, one of these suggestions should be a great fit.

