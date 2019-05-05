Choosing to use Adobe Premiere Pro for video editing on Mac is a sound decision. That said, you shouldn't feel defeated if you don't want to pay out each month for access, nor should you feel like there's little hope if you find it lacking in some way. Maybe you don't need all those features, or only want to edit simple video. Here are some excellent alternatives for video editing on macOS. Hint: we really, really like Final Cut Pro.
For professionals: Final Cut Pro
Adobe produces some exceptional software for both PC and Mac, but if you want something a little more close to home, try out Apple's own Final Cut Pro. Used by and designed for professionals, you'll be sure to locate everything you need in this powerful suite.
Cross-platform: Adobe Premiere Elements 2019
Adobe Premiere Elements is the less-powerful sibling to Premiere Pro, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider it as a capable video editor on Windows 10. This software has more than enough to do basic and intermediate edits. The best part is you only need to pay out once.
Free: iMovie
iMovie is Apple's free video editor for Macs. Think of it much like Microsoft's own Photos app (previously Windows Movie Maker). iMovie has the basics you need to cut and arrange files to create cool-looking home movies, but anything more than that you will want to fork out and buy more powerful software.
Open source: Shotcut
Shotcut is an interesting choice as it's a capable suite for video editing and happens to be completely free and open source. Available for both PC and Mac — allowing you to take advantage of the familiar interface on multiple platforms — you'll find many advanced features and tools found in pricey multi-track editing software.
Heavy duty: Lightworks
Just like Premiere Pro and Final Cut, Lightworks is designed for anyone to create compelling videos on their Mac. The best part is you can try out the software for free and pick up one of the licenses at a later date when you're happy with the available feature set.
Choosing the right video editor
There are some fantastic options out there for Mac owners when it comes to video editing. A well-loved alternative to Premiere Pro is Final Cut Pro, especially for those who prefer using software developed by Apple and are looking for software backed by years of development.
If you don't have money to spare for software, free examples like Shotcut and even Apple's own iMovie can be used to create videos for sharing with friends and family. Whatever your style or budget, one of these suggestions should be a great fit.
