Best Antivirus Software for Mac iMore 2019

I spent several months testing over a dozen antivirus programs compatible with Mac computers. Here are the eight best solutions for keeping your Mac safe while also protecting your Windows-using family, friends, and co-workers. My top pick is Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac. It quickly and securely stopped 99% of threats without creating drag, plus it comes with some extra security tools and multiple user licenses.

Bitdefender is the best because it does a great job stopping malware before it has a chance even to start downloading. Plus, most threats are instantly scrubbed without ever hitting the quarantine folder. This is because Bitdefender taps into several malware databases to keep tabs on what's out there and block it quickly. It also recognized traits in new threats, known as zero-day malware, that haven't been identified yet and stops them. Bitdefender also recognized and stopped more Windows threats than other Mac antivirus programs. This ensures you don't accidentally send a threat to family or friends using a PC. On top of great protection, Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac includes a vulnerability scanner and a VPN. It also both blocks and removes adware, which reduces how often you'll see targeted ads. There are a few missing tools, though. Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac doesn't come with either a personal firewall or a password manager. It also doesn't include extra security for banking and shopping online. But overall Bitdefender is a very secure and reliable program that works without causing noticeable drag or slowdown of your computer. Plus, it comes with multiple user licenses to protect more than one device for about the same cost as other solutions that only give you a single license. Pros: 99% protection score

Best Value: Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac

Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac is one of the few programs to earn a perfect, 100% score for malware detection and protection for Mac computers. And since it has secure delete, threats are permanently scrubbed from computers, so there isn't any chance of being infected from remnants left behind. I was impressed with how quickly my Macs continued to run even during deep virus scans. I easily sent emails, attached files, downloaded programs, navigated the web, and even watched videos online with noticing any drag or buffering. Kaspersky also did an excellent job stopping Windows malware, reducing the risk of accidentally sending these on to PC users. For the price, Kaspersky includes an impressive amount of security features most other basic Mac antivirus programs don't include. You get a password manager that keeps your login credentials shielded while you access online accounts. Plus, it has additional shields and protections especially designed for banking and shopping transactions, including an in-browser, virtual keyboard that's harder for keyloggers to trace. But the most prominent security tool included with Kaspersky is webcam monitoring. This keeps an eye out for any program or person trying to access your webcam without your permission. The only feature that I would have liked to have seen in Kaspersky's Mac program is a vulnerability scanner to help strengthen weak points where ransomware and hackers can sneak in. Pros: Password manager

Webcam blocking

Safe banking tools Cons: No vulnerability scans

Best Free Antivirus: AVG Antivirus for Mac

Though AVG Antivirus for Mac is free, it doesn't skip on security features. This program stopped 100% of Mac threats and 95% of Windows threats during testing. I was really impressed with how well AVG recognized the zipped test file as containing malware during the decompression process. It quarantined the entire folder instead of waiting for each file to download. Even when I allowed some threat to download completely, AVG was able to find them quickly. While it doesn't have a lot of extras, this free Mac antivirus impressed me with including a vulnerability scanner. This tool looks for outdated programs and drivers - where ransomware tends to sneak in - and gives suggestions on where to download a legitimate patch or updated version. This free antivirus program is super easy to install and use. Each function is represented by a large icon that glows red when it isn't set up and green when it's ready to use. However, because AVG is a free program, I experienced a lot of pop-up ads. While this is very common among free software programs, it does become frustrating having to close these at the most inopportune times. There are moments when these ads become bothersome, like interrupting while watching videos, or while downloading programs and sometimes during online chats. But overall AVG Antivirus for Mac is a great program for stopping malware. Pros: Free program

Excellent malware protection

Easy to use Cons: In-program pop-up ads

No password protection

No firewall

Best Premium Protection: Avast Premium Security

Avast has always been one of my favorite programs because of how quickly and accurately, it stops malware without causing my computers to slow down. In my tests of Mac antivirus, Avast stopped all threats in record time. This program is easy to install and figure out how to use it. Tools and functions are clearly marked or easy to find from the user dashboard. Plus, Avast Premium Security includes a personal firewall for monitoring anything trying to sneak in through your internet connection. Its Webshield keeps you from accessing fake sites, which is essential when you're shopping or banking online. It ensures you land on a legitimate page instead of one designed to look correct, but is really a phishing scheme to collect personal information and steal your identity. There are a few other tools available for Avast Premium Security users, like the VPN, password manager, anti-tracking tools, and system cleaner. However, these are programs that need to be downloaded, set up, and used separately from the antivirus program. Each of these tools is very useful, and I recommend using them. However, it does make it more difficult toggling between programs compared to those Mac antivirus solutions. Those can be easily accessed from the user dashboard. Pros: Perfect malware protection score

Fake website detection

Personal firewall Cons: Download some tools separately

Best Mac Exclusive: Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9

This Mac antivirus program is a group of individual programs specifically designed for Mac computers. It includes VirusBarrier, NetBarrier, ContentBarrier, WashingMachine, and Personal Backup. The VirusBarrier program is the primary antivirus software. It recognized 98% of the malware threats in my tests. Intego's other programs include a personal firewall and great parental controls that both manage time and block inappropriate content. Intego's WashingMachine looks for junk files, outdated software programs, and files you haven't accessed in a while and helps you dispose or update them to help your Mac run faster. Intego takes a long time to download and install, and when the program is fully up and running, it does create a noticeable slowdown to your computer. Because each tool is a separate program, you do have to open and toggle between them rather than having access to them from a single dashboard. Also, Intego Mac Premium Bundle doesn't recognize Windows malware at all. You'll need to be extra vigilant when sending attachments and links to PC users to ensure you're not passing a threat on to them. Pros: Mac exclusive

Firewall

Vulnerability scanner

Parental controls Cons: Causes drag

Not easy to use

Doesn't stop Windows threats

Best for Families: McAfee Total Protection

McAfee has gotten a bad wrap in the past because it didn't do well when it came to blocking threats. Plus, it used a lot of system resources which created lag on computers. But it has worked hard over the last few years and now is an industry leader and my top pick for the best Windows antivirus. While testing McAfee Total Protection on Mac, I was impressed with how fast it stopped malicious downloads, blocked dangerous websites, and warned of phishing schemes. It earned a perfect score for stopping all threats. McAfee Total Protection is an excellent choice for families that have multiple devices to protect. It works on PCs, and both Android and iPhones with all devices and settings managed from a single online account. Plus, McAfee has some of the best parental controls that both block inappropriate content and control when and how long children can be online. Because McAfee Total Protection is a premium security program, it includes an impressive number of extra tools, including a personal firewall and safe banking tools. McAfee is unique because it monitors cryptocurrency accounts to ensure ransomware and other threats don't hack into them and illegally mine your money. However, it is missing both a vulnerability scanner and a VPN. While a VPN isn't typically included with antivirus software, vulnerability scanners are. So, it is a little disappointing this important tool isn't included with McAfee Total Protection. Pros: Compatible with multiple devices

Parental controls

Fast, accurate protection

Cryptocurrency protection Cons: No vulnerability scans

VPN not included

Best Identity Protection: Norton 360 Standard

Norton 360 Standard is an impressive program that monitors the dark web where your personal information is bought and sold or even simply shared with identity thieves. While this particular program doesn't include a LifeLock subscription – you can purchase this separately or with other Norton programs – dark web monitoring is the next best thing to keeping tabs on your identity. Plus Norton includes a firewall, password manager, webcam monitoring and unlimited VPN access. I've found that Norton works a little better on Mac than PC, though it has the same impressive feature list. Norton stopped 100% of Mac threats without a problem, though it did struggle a bit recognizing Windows threats downloaded to Mac computers. This isn't a problem for your computer, but these threats can be sent on to Windows users who will become infected. Also, during my testing, I didn't experience the same slowdown on my Mac test computer as I did on my Windows PCs, and other third-party test labs, like AV-Test, show the same results. However, this changed a bit when I installed Norton on my home computers where more software is installed and used. Here there was a noticeable lag that at the time became problematic. Overall, Norton 360 Standard protects well and performs decently, especially if you don't have a lot stored locally on your computer. Pros: High protection score

Dark web monitoring

Firewall

VPN Cons: Some slowdown

Doesn't stop all Windows threats

Best Social Protection: Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac

The tool I was most impressed with Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac is the social media protections. This monitors your accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and other social platforms. It warns you when something shared or displayed will lead to a dangerous website, phishing scheme, or download a threat. During my testing of the best Mac antivirus programs, Trend Micro stopped every threat from downloading. Some of these were instantly scrubbed, but most of them were sent to the quarantine folder. The most frustrating part of using this program was figuring out how to delete malware sitting in quarantine permanently. After some trial and error, and a Google search, I learned there is a padlock icon at the bottom of the viewing screen. Clicking this unlocks the folder so you can then select and permanently delete infected files. Trend Micro includes an impressive list of security features with its Mac solution. These include a password manager, a vulnerability scanner, and some of the best parental controls. One tool missing is a firewall. Trend Micro also doesn't have a VPN or banking tools that other programs include. This program does use a lot of system resources. You will notice some slowdown, and both vulnerability and virus scans take much longer than most other Mac antivirus. Pros: Social network protection

Vulnerability scans

Password manager

Parental controls Cons: No firewall

Long scans

Creates drag

