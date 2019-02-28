So you have an Apple Watch, but are you having some trouble finding a comfortable band because your wrist is larger than average? We know how annoying and frustrating that can be. Fortunately, there are plenty of options on the market to help provide you with a comfortably fitting Apple Watch band that also won't break the bank!
Give it a stretch
Speidel Twist-O-Flex Metal Stainless Steel Stretch BandStaff favorite
If you like the classic link bracelet look but dislike having to adjust the links, then you can go for this stretch band option. It has the classic aesthetic you'd expect from a link bracelet, but it's stretchable, so you don't need to tinker around with links. Plus, thanks to the stretch, it's able to go an additional 5 inches from the original size. The L/XL band should fit wrists 7.3-8.2 inches in diameter.
Comfortable and unique
Carterjett Black Tire Rubber Tread Sport Strap
This band from Carterjett has a unique rubber tire tread appearance and it's made from a comfortable silicone material. The band has evaporative channels on the back, so it's rather breathable and perfect for exercising in. The XL/XXL size fits 8-10 inch wrists.
Traditional NATO style
Carterjett Extra Large Nylon NATO Band
If rubber tire tread isn't your thing, then perhaps a traditional NATO style band is. Carterjett's NATO band is made of a comfortable nylon material that's durable and lightweight. The 42/44mm L-XXL size will fit 8-10.5-inch wrists, and it comes in a variety of colors.
Fashionable carbon fiber
Carterjett Carbon Fiber Dress Band
Carbon fiber is always in style, and this band from Carterjett features classy and elegant carbon fiber leather. With this band, you'll always look ready for a business meeting or even a fancy night out. The 42/44mm XL/XXL size will fit wrists 8.25-10 inches in size.
Elegant Milanese Loop
OROBAY Stainless Steel Milanese Loop
This Milanese Loop from OROBAY is a decent alternative to Apple's own Milanese Loop if you want to save some dough. It comes in a variety of color options, is comfortable to wear, and should fit larger wrists. The 38/40mm fits 6.34-9.08-inch wrists, while the 42/44mm option is for 6.56-9.95-inch wrists.
Colorful sport loop
SYRE Breathable Nylon Sport Loop
If you like comfort and fashionable colors, then consider SYRE's Nylon Sport Loop. It's similar to Apple's own design in terms of the hook-and-loop fastener and comes in a variety of colors that also include the seasonal colors Apple releases. It should fit large wrists that are 5.7-8.67 inches.
Business professional and budget friendly
JETech Stainless Steel Link Bracelet
This stainless steel bracelet from JETech looks highly professional, making you ready for any business meeting or just a night out on the town. This bracelet comes in black or silver color options and will fit wrists 5.7-8.7 inches in size. It comes with a link adjustment tool and some extra parts.
A little bling bling for the ladies
Secbolt Bling Stainless Steel Bangle Band
For people who want to dress up their Apple Watch, this Bling Bangle Band from Secbolt is a good option. It turns your Apple Watch into a piece of jewelry with the rhinestones, rather than wearable tech. It comes in several color options, and the bangle style means you can adjust it to whatever fits you best and is the most comfortable. It fits wrists between 5.5-8.1 inches.
Good old leather
Mifa Hybrid Vintage Leather Sports Band
This hybrid band is made of genuine premium leather on the exterior and a comfortable silicone on the inside. It was designed to withstand sweat, making it a great workout band while also not looking like traditional sports bands. There are several color combinations, and the band will fit 6.7-9-inch wrists.
It may be hard to find a lot of options for larger wrists, but these are some of the best ones that we've rounded up. Our personal favorite is the Speidel Twist-O-Flex Stainless Steel Stretch Band, because it's pretty much everything we like about the link bracelet style without the fuss, and it can even extend an additional five inches beyond the original size to suit your needs.
