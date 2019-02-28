So you have an Apple Watch, but are you having some trouble finding a comfortable band because your wrist is larger than average? We know how annoying and frustrating that can be. Fortunately, there are plenty of options on the market to help provide you with a comfortably fitting Apple Watch band that also won't break the bank!

It may be hard to find a lot of options for larger wrists, but these are some of the best ones that we've rounded up. Our personal favorite is the Speidel Twist-O-Flex Stainless Steel Stretch Band, because it's pretty much everything we like about the link bracelet style without the fuss, and it can even extend an additional five inches beyond the original size to suit your needs.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.