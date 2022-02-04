Best Apple Watch SE screen protectors iMore 2022

While you may know everything you need to know about the Apple Watch SE, you may be wondering if a screen protector is necessary. Considering you likely wear your Apple Watch everywhere you go while doing all sorts of activities, it's often put in situations that can cause damage. Our favorite Apple Watch SE screen protectors will give you solid protection, which will allow you to feel at ease knowing your screen won't get scuffed.

All-in-one protection : Misxi Apple Watch hard case (40mm and 44mm) Staff Favorite The Misxi Apple Watch hard case is a simple push-on cover for your Apple Watch SE that allows you to protect the screen from scratches and protect the sides of the case from scuffs. Its precise cutouts allow you to move the Digital Crown with ease and access the side button when needed. Plus, it works with any Apple Watch band, whether it's leather, silicone, or metal. $10 at Amazon Clear and covered : Smiling Case TPU case for Apple Watch This clear TPU case with a screen protector will keep your Apple Watch looking fresh. It even comes with two screen protectors, so you have a spare just in case. $9 at Amazon Quality film six pack : ArmorSuit (6-Pack) MilitaryShield Screen Protector (44mm) Made from scratch-resistant and self-healing film material, the ArmorSuit screen protector won't yellow over time. Since it comes in a six-pack, it's easy to switch to one of the other five if one gets a little dirty or scuffed up. The film has also been designed to resist yellowing from exposure to the sun over time, so your Apple Watch display should remain crystal clear. $8 at Amazon Smudge-free protection : LK (6-Pack) Screen Protector for Apple Watch (40mm) This flexible TPU screen protector has curved edges to cover as much of the front glass on the Apple Watch as possible. Plus, thanks to its oleophobic coating, the film is resistant to fingerprints, so you shouldn't smudge your Apple Watch screen as you use it. $10 at Amazon Anti-bubble installation : RhinoSkin Apple Watch creen protector (44mm) A fantastic guide makes it easy to ensure you get a bubble-free installation every time you place a RhinoSkin screen protector. Its wet application technique ensures you can reposition the film as much as you need to get the correct placement. RhinoGear even throws in a microfiber cleaning cloth to make sure you can clean your Apple Watch thoroughly before installation. $9 at Amazon

Glass is best

The best Apple Watch Series SE screen protectors are often tempered glass — just like on your phone, they offer the best protection for your Apple Watch. It's why we suggest the Misxi Apple Watch hard case is the way to go. While the sides won't be as protected as the Smiling Case TPU case offers, it's all one piece, making it easier to slap on and off whenever you need it.

Flim protectors are cheaper, easier to install, and have absolutely no chance of messing with your favorite Apple Watch bands, which is why you'll often find them come in bulk. If a film protector is more your style, we love the RhinoSkin screen protector. Not only do they come in a pack of six, but it has one of the best and easy bubble-free installation guides, so you don't have to worry about messing up the first time.