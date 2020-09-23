Best Apple Watch SE Screen Protectors iMore 2020

While you may know everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series SE, you may be wondering if a screen protector is necessary. Considering you likely wear your Apple Watch everywhere you go, while doing all sorts of activities, your Apple Watch is often put in situations that can cause damage. The best Apple Watch SE screen protectors will give you solid protection and pair really nicely with your best Apple Watch bands, which will allow you to feel at ease knowing your screen won't get scuffed up. Just like with a phone, a screen protector is one of the best ways to ensure the display on your Apple Watch stays in mint condition. Here are the best Apple Watch SE screen protectors you can get right now.

Glass is best

The best Apple Watch Series SE screen protectors are often tempered glass — just like on your phone — because they offer the best protection for your Apple Watch. It's why we suggest the i-Blason case and screen protector. It will prevent scratches and scuffs a little better than film protectors, and it seamlessly fits from edge-to-edge on your Apple Watch, ensuring that the screen is protecting from all angles.

If you want a glass screen protector and hard plastic bumper, the Misxi Apple Watch hard case is the way to go. While the sides won't be as protected as the i-Blason TPU bumper offers, it is all one piece, making it easier to slap on and off whenever you need it.

Flim protectors are cheaper and easier to install, which is why you'll often find them come in bulk. If a film protector is more your style, we love the RhinoSkin screen protector. Not only do they come in a pack of six, but it has one of the best and easy bubble-free installation guides, so you don't have to worry about messing up the first time.