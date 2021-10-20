The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are two of the most popular laptop lineups globally, even though they are also among the most expensive. Luckily, it's common to find MacBook deals, especially with Black Friday right around the corner. That's terrific news for buyers looking to save some cash.

Amazon is taking $70 off the regular price of our best Mac , the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). This is one of the first Macs to come with Apple silicon and one of the least extensive even at the regular price.

Whether you're looking for the lowest MacBook Air price or want the best Black Friday MacBook Pro deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We keep tabs on MacBook pricing all year round to let you know which holiday deals are worth taking advantage of the most.

Best Black Friday MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) | $70 off The top-selling MacBook Air is always a big seller, especially around the holidays. Luckily, you can usually find a nice discount, depending on the location. from $929 at Amazon

from $969 at Walmart

Best Black Friday 13-inch MacBook Pro deals

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) | $130 off You can score a huge discount right now on the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020). Like the MacBook Air, this is one of the first Macs to come with Apple silicon. $1,169 at Amazon 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) Intel version | $200 off Amazon is also the place to find current discounts on the final Intel version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This model was recently retired, so even bigger savings could be arriving soon! from $1,499 at Amazon

Best Black Friday 16-inch MacBook Pro deals

16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) | $100 off Here's another MacBook Pro Apple recently retired, the first-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro. Featuring Intel inside, this computer is a beast. Unfortunately, there aren't many deals quite yet ahead of Black Friday 2021. $3,079 at Apple

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

As we get closer and closer to Black Friday, we're bound to see more deals on a wide range of products. We'll be on the lookout for the best Apple deals around, so be sure to check back to find the best Black Friday deals for you.