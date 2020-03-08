March Madness is one of the biggest sports events of the year, and the following along with your favorite teams and players is a ton of fun, but nothing is as fun as making a bracket.
From the round of 64, down to the sweet sixteen, and then right through to the finals, creating a bracket is one of the best ways to follow the tournament. Pick who you think will win each game, and pray to the basketball gods that your entire bracket doesn't get smashed in the first round. Here are the best bracket apps for March Madness.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports partly owns March Madness, so if you have a cable subscription and want to see all the games first-hand, then this is the app for you. Tune in to your favorite games on the Apple TV app or keep discreetly up-to-date with the Apple Watch app.
You can create brackets and pools between you and friends and family, and you can get news updates on the entire tournament, as well as any other sports that tickle your fancy, right in the app.
CBS Sports is the best way to get everything March Madness straight from the horse's mouth.
Note: You do need a cable subscription to watch any live games.
- Free - Download now
ESPN Tournament Challenge
The ESPN Tournament Challenge is built for the sole purpose of creating March Madness brackets and competing with other users for the chance to with $10,000. You can create up to 25 brackets and you might even win a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.
Creating brackets is quick and easy, thanks to the autofill feature, and the Bracketcast feature uses live scoring to help you follow upsets and underdogs, showing you in real-time how they impact your brackets.
Compete in groups or on your own and even compete alongside or against celebrities and fan groups from all over the U.S. If you want to get in on the game and make things even more exciting, then check out the Tournament Challenge.
- Free - Download now
NCAA March Madness Live
Available only in the U.S., NCAA March Madness Live is your one-stop-shop for making your picks and watching every game live. You'll get a free 3-hour preview, and then you'll need a TV subscription to watch the rest across TBS, TNT, and truTV, though, according to the app description, you don't need a paid TV subscription to watch CBS games.
You can also listen to a live radio broadcast from every game and see exclusive videos on-demand, which include classic games and your favorite teams. You can also view team rosters, stay up-to-date with news and highlights, and even get alerts on your Apple Watch.
On top of all that, NCAA March Madness Live lets you create brackets that you can play against your friends and family, or even jump into one of their public bracket challenges and play against all sorts of people!
- Free - Download now
Where do you make your brackets?
What's your favorite app for March Madness brackets? Let us know in the comments below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
