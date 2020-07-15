What you need to know
- Best Buy is offering 4 months of Apple News+ for free to new subscribers.
- Previous subscribers who cancelled the service can still receive 3 months.
- Apple just launched new audio and local features for Apple News.
Earlier today, Apple announced a host of new features for Apple News and its Apple News+ service. The updates included a new daily news show called Apple News Today which will be free to everyone, weekly audio versions of big stories for Apple News+ subscribers, local news collections for select major cities across the country, and access to eight new publications for Apple News+ customers.
If you haven't subscribed to Apple News+ yet and want to give it a try, you can either subscribe through the Apple News app for a free month of service, or you can head over to Best Buy for a much better offer. Reported by MacRumors, Best Buy is offering four months of service for free to new subscribers of Apple News Plus.
Redeeming the offer is easy. Just head over to Best Buy's website, add the offer to your cart, and checkout. You will receive an email with a code to redeem the offer, which you can do through the App Store.
Even better, previous subscribers of Apple News+ that have since cancelled the service can still grab three months of free service through the offer at Best Buy.
After the three or four months of free service is over, Apple will automatically begin charging you $9.99 per month for the service, so remember to set a reminder if you don't plan to keep it after the promotional period.
With all of the new features just announced, now is a great time to enjoy Apple News+ for free for awhile and check out the newest that the service has to offer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.6 with Apple News upgrade and bug fixes
Apple has released iPadOS 13.6, which offers some upgrades to the Apple News experience, as well as fixes for several issues.
Google faces privacy lawsuit over tracking users in apps without consent
Law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has filed another lawsuit against Google. This time, the law firm has accused Google of tracking users in apps even after opting out.
Apple's $14.9 billion tax bill overturned by EU court
The General Court of the European Union has delivered its judgment against Apple and Ireland over a $14.5 billion tax bill.
Prop up your MacBook in style with one of these stands
Looking for a stellar stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro? It's more than just a way to show off your toy: it can help optimize space, reduce desk clutter, help with storage, and more.