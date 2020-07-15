Earlier today, Apple announced a host of new features for Apple News and its Apple News+ service. The updates included a new daily news show called Apple News Today which will be free to everyone, weekly audio versions of big stories for Apple News+ subscribers, local news collections for select major cities across the country, and access to eight new publications for Apple News+ customers.

If you haven't subscribed to Apple News+ yet and want to give it a try, you can either subscribe through the Apple News app for a free month of service, or you can head over to Best Buy for a much better offer. Reported by MacRumors, Best Buy is offering four months of service for free to new subscribers of Apple News Plus.

Redeeming the offer is easy. Just head over to Best Buy's website, add the offer to your cart, and checkout. You will receive an email with a code to redeem the offer, which you can do through the App Store.