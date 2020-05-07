Time is running out on this latest Apple Watch sale at Best Buy. Various configurations of Apple's popular smartwatch are now on sale at up to $50 off. This could be your opportunity to grab a Series 3 smartwatch priced as low as $179, while Series 5 configurations start at $349. You'll find various band sizes and color combinations in stock too, though these prices won't last for long. Shipping is free.

The biggest upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 5 is its new always-on display. It allows you to check the time without a big arm movement, unlike previous models. There are other upgrades like a built-in compass, boosted 32GB storage, improved S5 processor, plus all of the health and fitness smarts of the previous-generation model. If you're unsure whether to upgrade to the Series 5, check out our handy guide.

The Series 3 might not have all the new features of the latest Apple Watch, but it's still a worthy pick — especially at today's prices. You can score 38mm models starting at $179 or 42mm models starting at $209. In our best Apple Watch in 2020 guide, we gave the Series 3 model the title of Best Value. While it may have a slightly smaller display and is missing a few of the newest features, it's still a premium smartwatch that puts most others to shame. At nearly $200 less than the Series 5, it's worth some serious consideration if you're looking to keep the price low.

Even more Apple devices and accessories are on sale during Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event. Shipping is free on orders totaling $35 or more. Currently, Best Buy stores are closed to customers but you can now select free curbside pickup if you don't want to wait for your order to be delivered.