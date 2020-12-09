If you missed out on Apple device discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Best Buy is giving you one more opportunity to save ahead of the holidays. It is running a limited-time Apple Sales Event right now that offers money off everything from the iPhone and iPad to MacBook models, Apple Watch, HomePod, headphones, and even some third-party accessories that will work great with your existing apple tech.

The sale ends midnight on Thursday, so be sure to snap up the deals while you still can. We're unlikely to see Apple deals this good again before it becomes too late for holiday shipping timeframes. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more.

We've picked out some of the key deals below, though the full sale is well worth peeping.

Best Buy Apple Sales Event