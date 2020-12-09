If you missed out on Apple device discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Best Buy is giving you one more opportunity to save ahead of the holidays. It is running a limited-time Apple Sales Event right now that offers money off everything from the iPhone and iPad to MacBook models, Apple Watch, HomePod, headphones, and even some third-party accessories that will work great with your existing apple tech.
Holiday shopping
Best Buy Apple Sales Event
This sale includes new iPhone models, the Apple Watch, MacBook and iPad devices, headphones, accessories, gift cards, and more. The discount amount varies by product, so be sure to check them all out now.
Prices Vary
The sale ends midnight on Thursday, so be sure to snap up the deals while you still can. We're unlikely to see Apple deals this good again before it becomes too late for holiday shipping timeframes. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more.
We've picked out some of the key deals below, though the full sale is well worth peeping.
- : iPad 10.2-inch (8th Gen)
- : MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar
- : iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- : MacBook Air (Early 2020)
- : Apple HomePod
- : iPad Air
- : Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- : Apple Watch
- : Beats Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
- : Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs
iPad 10.2-inch (8th Gen)
Snag Apple's newest entry-level iPad with its first discount while you can. You'll get the gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, the A12 Bionic chip, 8MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, a 10-hour battery life, and more.
MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar
Save up to $200 off the cost of Apple's early 2020 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. These 13-inch models normally starts at $1,249 and feature Intel Core i5 processors, 8GB or 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
You can take up to $800 off Apple's latest iPhone models via Best Buy with qualified activation and trade-in.
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
This deal at Best Buy saves you $200 on Apple's base-level MacBook Air from early 2020. The starting model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch Retina display. This is a new record low price.
Apple HomePod
Best Buy is giving you the chance to save $50 on the Apple HomePod smart speaker for the next two hours! This deal is available on both the white and black colorways of this speaker while supplies last.
iPad Air
Select models of the iPad Air are now discounted by up to $100 at Best Buy during its limited-time sale! Prices start as low as $429.99, and you'll also score four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ (worth $80) for free with the purchase.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Score a pair of the Apple AirPods at $30 off their regular price with this deal at Best Buy. These true wireless earbuds come with a charging case that lets you keep them powered up while you're on the go. This isn't their best price ever but you do get four months of Apple Music thrown in for free.
Apple Watch
Right now, Best Buy's limited-time sale can save you $100 on select Apple Watch models including Series 6, SE, Series 5, Series 3, and more! You'll even score six months of Apple Fitness+ with your Apple Watch purchase.
Beats Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This is one of the lowest prices these headphones have seen so far.
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs
Love controlling your Hue lights via HomeKit? You can score some more smart lights with this deal on a 3-pack of white and color bulbs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.