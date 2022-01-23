Best computer speakers for Mac iMore 2022

You've got a fantastic Mac, whether it's an iMac or an M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro or any other model. Sure, you've got an excellent display, but what about sound? The best Mac speakers can turn your Mac from a squeaking mouse to a roaring lion. But which speakers should you get? We've rounded up some of the best Mac speakers, so strap yourself in, hold onto your hats, and ride the waves!

Upgrade your sound

You've got a great Mac, such as the colorful iMac or an M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro for example. You may even have a 4K monitor for stunning visuals. But what about sound? Your Mac will sound better and be louder if you connect a dedicated set of speakers to it, rather than relying on the internal speakers. While super simple to install, external speakers can make your favorite movies, music, video games, podcasts, and more come to life. Any of the best Mac speakers listed above are going to help you turn your Mac up to 11!

It's hard not to love the HomePod mini. Its compact size and sleek looks are a bonus; Apple engineering puts out some fantastic sound. Of course, it's much more than a speaker. It's a whole-home assistant, virtually the embodiment of Siri. You can buy just one or get multiple HomePod minis for a room (or an entire home) filled with sound.

On the other hand, if you're just looking for something compact, portable, and inexpensive to boost your sound, I'd go with the NUBWO Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This little cutie comes in a few different colors to go with your decor, and it looks sleek next to your Mac.